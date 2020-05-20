Even Amid Covid-19 Pandemic, These Pet Parents Did Not Leave their 'Family' Behind

A few days ago, a photograph of a migrant worker carrying his two pets, a duck, and a puppy, went viral on social media. In the last few weeks, thousands of migrants have taken on the Herculean task of heading back home on foot with their families and all their belongings. While the exodus has led to some heart-wrenching images and videos, some images that are now going viral, are of a happier kind.

While the incident of the migrant worker carrying his petsstood out, it seems he wasn't alone.

There are countless others who decided to take their pets along instead of abandoning them.

Now let's face it, many families, even those who can afford to travel with them, often choose to leave their pets behind while changing cities. Sometimes it's the more convenient option and at others, even a necessity. But these images of migrant returnees and others travelling amid the pandemic with their beloved pets go on to prove that for some pet owners, a commitment is a commitment.

In the past few days, social media has been flooded with images of people carrying their pets, dogs, cats, rabbits and even ducks, as they travel miles to reach their homelands. This is in sharp contrast to some disturbing reports that had come in in the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic where pet owners were abandoning their furry babies thinking they could be spreading the virus.

A report claimed that soon after the World Health Organisation warned people about coronavirus, several Indians in a moment of panic abandoned their pets overnight. People who had formerly loved their pets as family abandoned these well-cared-for animals to the streets and to hunger and destitution.

In contrast, images of migrants bundling up their pets and carrying them home is bringing new hope among pet lovers and filling social media with joy.

Take a look at some of the photos we found on Twitter, which left us awestruck and moved us to tears at the same time:

@jhasushant @rajivjournalist @manjit2007 a migrant labour family perhaps heading towards anand vihar ISBT with their belongings and a pet PUG. pic.twitter.com/eRvsEwWDNN — scorpio682 (@sourabhdaga82) May 16, 2020

A migrant worker carrying her pet as she gets tired after two days of walking .

PM Modi see this is love and care for your loved ones pic.twitter.com/SwsA0xdBje — Ravinder Kapur (@RavinderKapur2) May 18, 2020

This is India!!!

The migrant is caring for the pets. pic.twitter.com/Mi7QBVfX3n — Vina Desurkar (@VDesurkar) May 13, 2020