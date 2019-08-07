Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Even If You Are Stuck on Mars, Indian Embassy Will Help You': Twitter Remembers Sushma Swaraj

An exemplary leader who used the social media platform of Twitter to connect with citizens, her demise leaves behind a huge void in both Indian politics and the hearts of the citizens of the country.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
'Even If You Are Stuck on Mars, Indian Embassy Will Help You': Twitter Remembers Sushma Swaraj
An exemplary leader who used the social media platform of Twitter to connect with citizens, her demise leaves behind a huge void in both Indian politics and the hearts of the citizens of the country.
Senior BJP leader and Former External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away late on Tuesday evening, August 6, following a cardiac arrest at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

At 67, she was one of the most followed leaders on social media, and her social media wit was well known among all.

As people all over the world mourn the death of the illustrious BJP leaders, netizens are going back to many of those famed tweets that the late Swaraj had posted on her timeline. Among the many messages and tributes pouring in for the leader, one that is being shared widely on the micro-blogging site is of her reference to the red planet, Mars.

The former foreign minister, who was known to promptly reach out to citizens of Twitter, saw many people write to her in dire situations, with issues related to visas, passports and sometimes even bizarre requests. One such tweet came in 2017, when one Twitter user posted that he was stuck on Mars. Not losing a beat, Swaraj gave him a simple yet wonderful reply that won over social media instantly.

As soon as the news of Sushma Swaraj's demise broke, a number of people on Twitter started re-posting the famous tweet with heartfelt messages.

Popular Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda lamented that he could not meet her ever, but felt saddened with her passing away.

Here's what others wrote:

An exemplary leader who used the social media platform of Twitter to connect with citizens, her demise leaves behind a huge void in both Indian politics and the hearts of the citizens of the country.

In her last tweet, barely hours before her death, Sushma Swaraj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in Parliament.

