'Even If You Are Stuck on Mars, Indian Embassy Will Help You': Twitter Remembers Sushma Swaraj

Senior BJP leader and Former External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away late on Tuesday evening, August 6, following a cardiac arrest at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

At 67, she was one of the most followed leaders on social media, and her social media wit was well known among all.

As people all over the world mourn the death of the illustrious BJP leaders, netizens are going back to many of those famed tweets that the late Swaraj had posted on her timeline. Among the many messages and tributes pouring in for the leader, one that is being shared widely on the micro-blogging site is of her reference to the red planet, Mars.

The former foreign minister, who was known to promptly reach out to citizens of Twitter, saw many people write to her in dire situations, with issues related to visas, passports and sometimes even bizarre requests. One such tweet came in 2017, when one Twitter user posted that he was stuck on Mars. Not losing a beat, Swaraj gave him a simple yet wonderful reply that won over social media instantly.

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

As soon as the news of Sushma Swaraj's demise broke, a number of people on Twitter started re-posting the famous tweet with heartfelt messages.

Popular Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda lamented that he could not meet her ever, but felt saddened with her passing away.

A tall leader and a doer #sushmaswaraj .. never met her but feel saddened by her passing away .. an end of a chapter where Indians across the world felt there is someone looking after them .. #RIPSushmaswaraj .. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5IQiRh6DOj — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 6, 2019

Here's what others wrote:

One of the most inspiring leaders and a great foreign minister. You will be remembered for your warmth & poise.Rest in Peace. 🙏#SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/wp351thltm — swaraj (@swarajbaburaj) August 7, 2019

She left us legends of hers to be toldOne of the very few leaders with zero haters R.I.P #sushmaswaraj pic.twitter.com/ca65hxFmdu — adarsh varghese (@adarshvarghese1) August 7, 2019

The kind of leader we lost 😔#SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/EJjX8D86lh — pradip rai (@pradiprai608) August 7, 2019

This tweet sums up what she was.RIP #sushmaswaraj ji 🙏🏻 Om Santi 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TAoAbtsPbJ — Suresh Pilania (@Suresh_Pilania) August 6, 2019

She will be always in our hearts ! RIP #sushmaswaraj pic.twitter.com/lXrMNNIhS0 — Mitesh (@Me2mitesh) August 6, 2019

An exemplary leader who used the social media platform of Twitter to connect with citizens, her demise leaves behind a huge void in both Indian politics and the hearts of the citizens of the country.

In her last tweet, barely hours before her death, Sushma Swaraj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in Parliament.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

