Rakhi Bose | News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
Even Imran Khan's Pet Dogs Now Have A Wikipedia Page!
Wikipedia said that it only gives pages to 'notable' people.
Wikipedia recently faced flak on social media after the information aggregation website added a page on Prime Minister designate Imran Khan's pet dogs.

The page titled 'Pets of Imran Khan' was added on August 6, days after Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured a majority in Pakistan's third consecutive civilian elections.

Wikipedia claimed that the page was added after they noted increased searches for the dogs and references in primary and secondary sources such as newspaper, social media etc.

A Wikipedia help desk employee told The Express Tribune that there had been considerable media buzz about the Pakistani PM designate's pets and thus Wikipedia added the page. The employee also said that several US Presidents' pets had Wikipedia accounts and there was no reason for Imran's to not have one as well.

The page details Imran's pet-history but fails to provide any vital information about the dogs such as breed details, weight, height, built, age, and even their current status.




Imran's dogs have made it to the headlines several times as subjets of spats between Imran and his wives. One of his dogs recently made a splash on social media after it appeared in the background of an image with Imran Khan and the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost. The Iranian envoy had called upon the PM-elect last week to discuss Pakistan's trade ties with neighboring countries, including Iran.

While some praised the photo...

Others were quick to criticize:





Incidentally, Wikipedia had earlier faced flak for removing the pages of Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari, claiming that 'notability cannot be inherited'. What gives now, we wonder.

