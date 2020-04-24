‘Even the Birthday Boy is Not Out’: Mumbai Police’s Puntastic Wishes to Sachin Tendulkar

It is master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday today and wishes for him are pouring in from his colleagues and fans. But Mumbai Police have stumped us with their wishes to India’s ace cricketer and a message on staying home to control the spread of Coronavirus.

“Sach, it’s safest to stay IN! (sic),” the Mumbai Police tweeted with a video which said “Even the birthday boy is not out these days.”

Tendulkar, who started playing for the country in 1989, turns 47 today. One of the early wishes came from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The cricketing body shared a clip of his glorious knocks against England in 2008.

Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, Vinod Kambli, Suresh Raina among other cricketers wished him on his birthday on Friday.

Sharing the memory of his first meeting with Tendulakr, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said that he had met him at the age of 14 and was there four hours before the time.

"I was 14 and on my birthday I requested my coach that I want to meet Sachin," he says in the video. "He took permission from Sachin and he said yes. He told my coach that you can ask Ajinkya to come around 4.30 in the evening."

