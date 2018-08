Even Varun Dhawan is Sharing Those Viral 'Sui Dhaaga' Memes of Anushka Sharma

Anushka sharma never disappoint us pic.twitter.com/m2S4QXo11k



— Muneeb Hassan (@badtameez_af) August 26, 2018





Now day #AnushkaSharma is going through very tough time. pic.twitter.com/exJIrRCtB7



— JAVED ALAM✨ (@iamjavedalam) August 21, 2018





Me traveling to work on a weekend. pic.twitter.com/AyrrnwTEYV

— nikusa (@niquotein) August 14, 2018

Actress Anushka Sharma had turned into a viral meme almost immediately after the trailer of her latest movie Sui Dhaaga came out.People could not stop themselves from photoshopping an image of a crying Anushka in every possible scenario.The latest to join the bandwagon is none other than her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan, who shared a viral video of Anushka clapping her hands while a hymn dedicated to Lord Ganesha plays in the background.Anushka has been photoshopped into a video of Nick Jonas performing Lovebug for the kids at the St. Catherine’s orphanage with his parents and fiance Priyanka Chopra sitting in juxtaposition.Varun shared the video, dubbing her co-star as 'Memes ki Rani'.And if THAT was not enough, Anushka Sharma retweeted Varun's tweet, calling the video 'superbbbb'.And with the weekend around the corner, here are some more Anushka Sharma memes in case you missed them.