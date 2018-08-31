English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Even Varun Dhawan is Sharing Those Viral 'Sui Dhaaga' Memes of Anushka Sharma
After Anushka Sharma's character from Sui Dhaaga became a meme sensation, the actors finally decided to share a viral meme on Twitter.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Actress Anushka Sharma had turned into a viral meme almost immediately after the trailer of her latest movie Sui Dhaaga came out.
People could not stop themselves from photoshopping an image of a crying Anushka in every possible scenario.
The latest to join the bandwagon is none other than her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan, who shared a viral video of Anushka clapping her hands while a hymn dedicated to Lord Ganesha plays in the background.
Anushka has been photoshopped into a video of Nick Jonas performing Lovebug for the kids at the St. Catherine’s orphanage with his parents and fiance Priyanka Chopra sitting in juxtaposition.
Varun shared the video, dubbing her co-star as 'Memes ki Rani'.
And if THAT was not enough, Anushka Sharma retweeted Varun's tweet, calling the video 'superbbbb'.
And with the weekend around the corner, here are some more Anushka Sharma memes in case you missed them.
People could not stop themselves from photoshopping an image of a crying Anushka in every possible scenario.
The latest to join the bandwagon is none other than her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan, who shared a viral video of Anushka clapping her hands while a hymn dedicated to Lord Ganesha plays in the background.
Anushka has been photoshopped into a video of Nick Jonas performing Lovebug for the kids at the St. Catherine’s orphanage with his parents and fiance Priyanka Chopra sitting in juxtaposition.
Varun shared the video, dubbing her co-star as 'Memes ki Rani'.
#MEMESkirani #mamta hhahaha https://t.co/vtaLSUf1lP
— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 29, 2018
And if THAT was not enough, Anushka Sharma retweeted Varun's tweet, calling the video 'superbbbb'.
superbbbb !! https://t.co/bwuq4p1hwT
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 29, 2018
And with the weekend around the corner, here are some more Anushka Sharma memes in case you missed them.
To the next level @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p0T2cVquD8
— Babaji Ka Thullu (@BabajiKaThullu4) August 23, 2018
Anushka sharma never disappoint us pic.twitter.com/m2S4QXo11k
— Muneeb Hassan (@badtameez_af) August 26, 2018
@radhika_apte is the New sensation
Sorry @AnushkaSharma you are relieved @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/g1x6uvGssC
— S'il te plaît Sourir (@il_sourir) August 31, 2018
During exams @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/mMne3cjUb0
— Gutthi (@AapKiGutthi) August 25, 2018
This is Epiccc#AnushkaSharma #SuiDhaga pic.twitter.com/OEflVoPaNV
— Deepika (@DeepikaNutrite) August 21, 2018
Now day #AnushkaSharma is going through very tough time. pic.twitter.com/exJIrRCtB7
— JAVED ALAM✨ (@iamjavedalam) August 21, 2018
RT when you see it #SuiDhaga #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/hComQJi6qM
— ✂ (@Abhii_Speaks) August 24, 2018
This is true love,❤❤#Respect #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/l8Frvof4bV
— Mr. BSF (@Mr__BSF) August 23, 2018
#Anushkasharma right now pic.twitter.com/aCywhc8YDV
— AYE ZAPDIKE (@Aye_Zapdike) August 28, 2018
#AnushkaSharma: The New #Mhysa!
Everyone presently: pic.twitter.com/PKdsL0rRTM
— Karan Kapila (@KaranKapila) August 24, 2018
Me traveling to work on a weekend. pic.twitter.com/AyrrnwTEYV
— nikusa (@niquotein) August 14, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar has Found his Doppelgänger and Twitter Cannot Have Enough of It
- Asiad Loss is Big Setback, Road to Olympics is Lot Tougher Now, Says Harendra
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
- Ghoul Not Holding a Finger Specifically at One Government: Director Patrick Graham
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...