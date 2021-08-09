Ever Dreamed of Swimming In Coca-Cola? This Lake In Brazil Can Make It a Reality

Nature has given us many unique destinations. Different types of wonders can be found in all corners of the world. It may be surprising for you to know that there is a lake in Brazil where you can fulfill your dream of swimming in Coca Cola. Yes, you can actually swim in the unique Coca Cola Lagoon in Rio Grande del Norte, Brazil. In the lake, the water has the exact same colour as the popular soft drink.

One of its kind, Lagoa da Araraquara lake is popularly known as Coca Cola Lagoon due to its water having a unique colour. As soon as you reach the lake, you will feel like Coca Cola is flowing in the lake instead of water. It is very famous and in summer people come here to get relief from the scorching heat of the sun.

The lake has the same dark hue as the popular soft drink. According to reports, a concentration of iodine and iron in combination with the pigmentation of the reeds near the shore is the reason behind the unique colour of the water of this lagoon.

Over the years, Coca Cola lagoon has emerged as one of the most unusual tourist attractions in Brazil. While kids come here to spend time when they hear its nickname, the adults love to visit the lake due to the dark coloration of the water.

During the summer, the water of the Coca Cola lagoon becomes very warm. It becomes a perfect spot for the family bathing session or a boat ride. Many also visit Coca Cola lagoon for health improvement as they believe that the chemical combination that gives the water its colour has a positive effect on health.

