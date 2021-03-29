buzz

2-MIN READ

Container Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Turns after 6 Days, Twitter 'Floats' its Best Memes

Twitter launched a fresh wave of memes as Ever Given partially floats in water in the Suez canal. (Credit: twitter)

Twitter's relentless memes and jokes got a fresh kick as soon as the vessel Ever Given was reported to have been freed after 6 days on the Suez Canal.

The giant container vessel MV Ever Given, stuck since last week in the Suez Canal has finally started to move, sources said on Monday, renewing hopes of the trade route to clear up soon. News reports said that the stern of the boat has been moved away from the canal’s western bank, Vesselfinder and myshiptracking sites said. Media reports quoted Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) saying that ‘the container ship began to float successfully after responding to the pulling maneuvers." He also said that the crew is planning to fully refloat it later on Monday.

Twitter’s relentless memes and jokes got a fresh kick as soon as the vessel was reported to have been freed.

RELATED STORIES

The tiny-looking excavator, which was previously trolled by some in its efforts to free the vessel, also received some praise from the internet.

Some wished the vessel would thank the moon as well for the tide.

The Ever Given ran aground in the Suez canal on March 23 and crew in Egypt and elsewhere were involved continuously in refloating the vessel and tugboats, sand dredges were involved. The latest attempt at freeing the massive ship was conducted during high tide where the water in the channel was at its highest.

At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels.

Tags
first published:March 29, 2021, 14:12 IST