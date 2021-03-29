Container Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Turns after 6 Days, Twitter 'Floats' its Best Memes

The giant container vessel MV Ever Given, stuck since last week in the Suez Canal has finally started to move, sources said on Monday, renewing hopes of the trade route to clear up soon. News reports said that the stern of the boat has been moved away from the canal’s western bank, Vesselfinder and myshiptracking sites said. Media reports quoted Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) saying that ‘the container ship began to float successfully after responding to the pulling maneuvers." He also said that the crew is planning to fully refloat it later on Monday.

#EVERGIVEN course was modified by 80%. The maneuvers are scheduled to be resumed again once water level rises to 2 meters as of 11:30 AM, allowing the ship's course to be completely modified to be in the middle of the #suezcanel#SuezCrisis pic.twitter.com/QgXEofuIRF— Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) March 29, 2021

Twitter’s relentless memes and jokes got a fresh kick as soon as the vessel was reported to have been freed.

Suez #suezkanaal #suezcanel #SuezCrisis#3 it ain't nice to make fun…but look what you've done!!aim straight for the water & not for the dirtyou're causin' world shipping a heck of a hurtso many containers!! you musta been proudnow you're making angry one heck of a crowd pic.twitter.com/rr9J46F5eb — sam shaw (@17samshaw) March 29, 2021

Still can't believe this was happening in the #suezcanel pic.twitter.com/Y3ytRNMTkF— Austin Zhuquide #BLM (@zhuquide) March 29, 2021

The tiny-looking excavator, which was previously trolled by some in its efforts to free the vessel, also received some praise from the internet.

The #excavator trying to free the #evergreen stuck in the #suezcanel taught us that no matter how small the world may think you are, you can and will make a difference. #MondayMotivaton— name_darf_nicht_leer_sein (@Saskiiii) March 29, 2021

Some wished the vessel would thank the moon as well for the tide.

Ya know, the moon is really not getting the full Suez Canal assist credit that it deserves here. #full #moon #suezcanel— Thomas R. Best (@TomasMejor) March 29, 2021

The Ever Given ran aground in the Suez canal on March 23 and crew in Egypt and elsewhere were involved continuously in refloating the vessel and tugboats, sand dredges were involved. The latest attempt at freeing the massive ship was conducted during high tide where the water in the channel was at its highest.

At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels.