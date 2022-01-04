Ever Noticed That Women Jeans Have Smaller Pockets? Fashion Designer Explains Why

A pair of jeans is something you will find in everyone’s closet. There’s no piece of clothing other than a pair of jeans that can be paired or worn with anything. But have you ever wondered why women’s jeans have smaller pockets compared to the ones designed for men? This irks women a lot. But let’s try and find the reason for the change in the sizes of men and women’s pockets.

Emily Keller, a fashion designer who has worked in the industry for almost ten years, has now revealed the reason.

Unlike the pockets of men’s jeans that can carry mobile phones, wallets and keys, the pockets of women’s jeans are too small to fit even a phone properly.

Emily stated on the social media site Quora that there are three possible reasons for small pockets in women’s jeans. The first reason could be a motive to save money. By keeping the size of the pockets small, companies make a lot of money. Brands do not make pockets in women’s jeans as a result of this.

The second reason, which is related to fashion trends, was also mentioned by Emily. Since today’s women’s jeans are body-fit, the fashion expert explained that if pockets are added, the layer will be visible.

This could be the reason women’s jeans do not come with pockets. The third and final reason, according to Emily, is that if a pocket is inserted in women’s jeans, the area there will be stretched. The pocket space is also kept small as a result of this. However, Emily finally stated that the primary reason for this is cost-cutting. The rest are all excuses.

