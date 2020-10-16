Ever Seen a Giraffe Eating Grass? This Viral Video Has People Sharing All Kind of Jokes on the Animal

A video of a giraffe eating grass on the ground has gone viral on social media, as it shows the giant animal crouching to reach the surface. Giraffes are herbivores that generally feed on leaves of trees. Their long necks allow them to reach the top of trees easily.

But what comes easily to most other terrestrial herbivores is a tough ask for giraffes and that is bending their necks to reach for food on the ground. When they attempt to do it, it results in an awkward motion, as can be seen in this video shared on Twitter.

I’ve never wondered how a Giraffe eats grass before, but this is majestic! pic.twitter.com/9pjbTugdKm — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) October 12, 2020

The 7-second short clip shows a giraffe crouching to reach for grass and then getting back up. Then it does the entire cumbersome process all over again. The video has garnered over 9.1 million views.

“I’ve never wondered how a Giraffe eats grass before, but this is majestic!” read the post accompanying the video. Netizens have reacted in all sorts of ways with some finding it funny, others finding it cute and yet others are just sorry for the animal.

Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter:

This user posted pictures of giraffes drinking water.

this is also how they drink water pic.twitter.com/697jk0tLCZ — कृपाली (@punkarelly) October 12, 2020

One user shared a GIF showing two giraffes fighting. “And this is how giraffes fight,” read the comment.

And this is how giraffes fight: pic.twitter.com/OkXcFqyLH6 — Tasneem Gani (@TazzyReloaded) October 12, 2020

“I didn't even know they ate grass,” wrote a user. To this the man, Daniel Holland, who posted the first video, said, “I’d be inclined to eat leaves in trees if I had a massive neck!”

I didn't even know they ate grass 😂 — Inathi.N (@Inathi_Ndyalvan) October 12, 2020

“Wow!! A giraffe doing jumping jacks? lol So cute!” read a comment.

Wow!! A giraffe doing jumping jacks? lol So cute! — eebie (@eebie4) October 12, 2020

One user posted a clip of Michael Jackson dancing, likening his moves to that of the giraffe.

“Oooooh that was me in the 90's after a few Smirnoff Ice Grimacing face,” said a user.

Oooooh that was me in the 90's after a few Smirnoff Ice 😬 — Sam Plant (@sambeaker1972) October 12, 2020

One user compared the motion of the giraffe to that of Reese Witherspoon’s from the movie Legally Blonde.

someone's watched legally blonde......or legally blonde watched a giraffe eat grass pic.twitter.com/MXHwtTZkzD — inquarantine (@pfftttx4) October 12, 2020

Ok that may not be very similar but why miss a chance to watch Reese.