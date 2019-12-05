'Ever Seen a Minister Running?': Piyush Goyal Praised For Rushing to Parliament Before Question Hour

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's photograph of rushing to Parliament to field questions from members went viral on Twitter, with users praising him. This comes amidst reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unhappy with the low attendance and absenteeism evident in the Question Hour in Parliament.

PM Modi has, in the past, flagged the absent ministers in both Houses of Parliament. This photo of Piyush Goyal first went viral on Twitter,with several people praising him for taking his job seriously. While some pointed out that there was nothing unusual about this since being present on time during Question Hour is his job, a few pointed out that no one's ever seen a Cabinet minister running before!

A Twitter user posted the picture and captioned it: @PiyushGoyal ji running to attend question hour on time after the cabinet meeting." The post got 265 retweets and 998 likes. A user replied: "Modi leadership...All dedicated servants only. No space for power- and status- seeking greedy politicians". Another post read: "Dedication! Great leader, sir."

Have you ever seen a cabinet minister running for his work? — Pranav Jain (@PranavSuhani) December 4, 2019

No, not for olympic....But @PiyushGoyal is running to attend the question hour ..... pic.twitter.com/UO7vlvWS0o — Neeraj Pratap Singh (@NeerajP50029284) December 4, 2019

Have you even seen a Union Minister rushing in a hurry like this?This is Railway Minister @PiyushGoyal ji who was running to the Parliament premises at Question hour where he had to reply on the queries of MP'sThis is our NEW INDIA. pic.twitter.com/mXeTkXlcyS — Rishi Mishra (@RishiMishra_) December 4, 2019

@PiyushGoyal ji running towards parliament as he didn’t want to be late for question hour after attending a cabinet meeting. Can you witness #NewIndia?? #fitindia pic.twitter.com/zPDeP1Acsm — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) December 4, 2019

Shree @PiyushGoyal ji running to attend question hour on time after the cabinet meeting. This shows your dedication towards your work. You are one of the most intelligent and hard working ministers in Modi ji's government. Pranam🙏 @Tejasvi_Surya @sanghaviharsh @KapilMishra_IND pic.twitter.com/ZBiaiimG1W — Rishabh Bankar (@iRishabhBJP) December 4, 2019

Minister @PiyushGoyal running to attend question hour on time after the cabinet meeting. Hats off! pic.twitter.com/CTF7ybKN3n — Hitesh Bansal (@ihiteshbansal) December 4, 2019

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.