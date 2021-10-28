Ever Spotted a Black Peacock? Bidar District in Karnataka Seems to be Their New Home

What is the color of a peafowl/peacock? Well, one would expect it be the usual answer, a multi-hued bird with colours of royal blue, turquoise and green in its feathers and body. Well, not quite. Apart from the obvious bright colors of peafowls, peacock especially, there have been some sightings of albino peacocks that are white and mesmerizing to look at. But now, residents of Bidar in Karnataka have been spotting black peafowls off late. Yes, you read that right. Jet black colored peafowls are roaming around the fields.

Two black peafowls have been spotted in Chondigadi village forest area and Chatnala village of Aurad taluk of Bidar district. According to experts, only 600 black peafowls are found in India. This is the first time these creatures have been spotted in Karnataka. The bird lovers of the state are happy to know about these birds spotted in Karnataka.

Dr Biwash Pandav, director of Bombay Natural History Society was the first person to identify these birds here. Gujarat, Rajasthan and Rollapadu in Andhra Pradesh were the only 3 places where they were spotted earlier, Karnataka is now the fourth spot.

These birds can’t be easily identified as they don’t resemble regular peafowls in any way. They are a bit larger than crows. This is the pre mating season and the peacock is seen dancing around the peahen. They feed on insects that attack tur, urad and green gram crops. Experts say a single bird can keep at least 2-3 acres of crop off the pests. Hence, these are farmers’ friends.

A group of researchers have visited the spot and studied the birds from afar. “It is an interesting thing to find these birds in this area. A detailed study on their new home is to be planned in future. Also, the environment should be developed to encourage the birds for nesting here,” said Dr Pandav during his latest visit. Forest department has decided to take the conservation of black peafowls seriously.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.