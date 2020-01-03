Ever Wondered Which Disney Character You'd Be? This Instagram Filter Can Help You Out

You heard that right.

The photo-sharing platform Instagram has been whacking several filters with new inductions from the third party Instagram users.

The 'Which Disney character are you' filter, created by Instagram user Arno Partissimo prompts which Disney character you are.

So if you haven't discovered your Disney identify as Goofy or Olaf already, you can find it out.

You have to face the camera straight and an icon will appear above your head, displaying a serendipitous Disney character.

Here’s what Instagram users have been flooding the #whichdisneycharacterareyoufilter with

There are a couple of ways in which you can access the Disney character generator.

You can search for 'Which Disney character are you' filter in "browse effects" and save it to your Instagram camera or just "try it".

The simplest way is to find a friend, who has used the newly-introduced filter and tap the filter title in the top left corner.

You will see Instagram launch a pop up with a button “Try It.”

You can start a selfie video to recognize the world of Disney filters.

For iOS or Android users, another sure way is going to the source, @arnopartissimo on Instagram and search the Disney logo among his Story Highlights.

Voila! The Disney filter should be ready to use when you want to upload an Instagram Story next time.

In order to use the Disney filter, you need to update the Instagram app to the latest version.

The Disney filter was created by Arno Partissimo. Thanks to the filter, Partissimo has got more than 200,000 followers within a week from its launch.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.