Ever Wondered Why Tickling Does Nothing When You Do It to Yourself? Here's The Answer

Tickling must be everyone’s weak point. When someone tickles another, it creates a sensation and the other person laughs out loud. People generally get anxious when someone tickles them. But have you ever wondered why it does nothing when you tickle yourself? Today, we will give you an answer to this question.

For this, we have to first understand and know why we feel tickled. There is numerous hair present on our bodies. The mind alerts us to the presence of something on the body when a human hand touches it. It takes a lot of surprise elements to feel ticklish.

When we tickle ourselves, the brain already sends signals to the skin that tickling is about to happen. In such cases, that surprise element ends and the person does not feel tickled. But when someone else tickles us, the brain is not able to send this signal in advance. The brain tells the whole plan to the muscles from its side when we think of tickling ourselves.

Due to the tickling feeling, the brain also saves us from many dangers. When there is a feeling of insects crawling on the body, we realise that we have to remove them from our bodies immediately. If we were to feel the same way even by tickling ourselves, then the brain would not be able to differentiate between which tickle threatens us and which does not. In such scenarios, the process of saving the body could be disturbed.

