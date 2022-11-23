Everton Supporters on Quest for Beer Visit Sheikh's Palace in Qatar, Share Journey on Snapchat

Football fans in Qatar were left disappointed when the organisers banned the sale of beer inside the stadium, just two days before the tournament was slated to begin. But the thought of watching the match without a beer can didn’t go down well among two England football team fans. What next? Well, the duo set on a mission to search for beers. And, their search eventually led them to the Sheikh’s palace. Not only did they go on a ride with the Sheikh’s son but also explored their swanky palace. One of the men shared clips from his visit to the palace on Snapchat. The video opens with the man sharing his experience of meeting one of the Sheikh’s sons. Next, the visibly excited fan gave a quick sneak peek of the Sheikh’s palace as well. He was also seen playing around the pet animals, which also included a cub.

A Twitter account shared all the clips on the microblogging platform. “The two Everton fans who went looking for beers and ended up in a Sheikh’s palace chilling with a lion,” the caption read.

The two Everton fans who went looking for beers and ended up in a Sheikhs palace chilling with a lion. 🤣🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/IvIBDpCOLu— 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) November 21, 2022

A clip of an interview of the two Everton fans was also shared on Twitter. One of the men said, “They’ve made us so welcome and look around you, it doesn’t get any better than this.” While another man said, “We were on a hunt for some beers and they said ‘We’ll sort beers’, so we jumped into the back of his Land Cruiser, and ended up in a big palace. We were in the back and he showed us monkeys, his exotic birds, it was nuts.”

“We met one of the Sheikh’s sons & he took us back to the palace!” 😮“We were on the hunt for beers & we ended up at a big palace, we saw his monkeys & exotic birds!” 🐒 These England fans are out in #Qatar & here’s a recording of them in the palace.#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/wwgYjrUUTC — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) November 20, 2022

Twitteratis have reacted to the quest of Everton fans. While some were totally amused by their experience, many wanted to know whether or not they got beers.

A user said, “wanted beers, got bears.”

Wanted beers got bears 🐻— spurgt (@smithsonian556) November 20, 2022

They were looking for beers but got bear instead!! 😂 only in Qatar !— Naima Roble (@warsan003) November 21, 2022

“Did you get beer?” another asked.

🤣🤣 Did you get the beer?— Itu🇿🇦🇩🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@ItuSings) November 20, 2022

“These brits will cease to surprise me, they will hit some bears or beers,” a third stated.

These brits will cease to surprise me 😂 😂 they hit some bears 😂 or beers 🍻— حمید (@Jarod211) November 21, 2022

Many also lauded Qatar’s hospitality. One of the Twitteratis said, “Hospitality is beyond words.”

The hospitality is beyond words. ❤️— Hakim, H (@2705hhakim) November 20, 2022

The last-minute decision to stop the sale of beer across the eight World Cup stadiums was reportedly made following the orders of Qatar’s ruling royal family.

