Every Bunny Finds Some Bunny: Video of Rabbit Couple Getting Married is Filling Internet with Hope

Bunny wedding | Image credit: YouTube

The video features rabbits, Roberto and Amy, as they get decked up for their wedding ceremony, with guests coming to attend the ceremony.

Have you ever seen a full-fledged wedding ceremony of a rabbit? No? It may sound bizarre to you but a ‘rabbit couple’ was pronounced to be ‘rabbit husband’ and ‘rabbit wife’ after a cute little ceremony, videos of which are now going viral. YouTube shared a short clip (along with a link to the full video) of this wedding ceremony on its Twitter timeline and it’s sure to bring a smile to your face. The video features rabbits Roberto and Amy, as they get decked up for their wedding ceremony, with guests coming to attend the ceremony. The priest completes the ceremony and announces their marriage complete.

The video posted by YouTube on its Twitter timeline has gone viral garnering over 50 thousand views within few hours of being uploaded on the microblogging site.

Check out the video.

Twiterraris also shared their reaction and some even congratulated the ‘rabbit couple’ to this cute. Check out some of the reaction.

In the full video that’s available on YouTube, we can see that the announcement of marriage got a loud cheer from the people present there. The wedding was celebrated with ‘carrot’ cake and champagnes followed by a complete family photo with the owners.

While both the rabbit’s measure over 3ft, ‘groom’ Roberto is the biggest rabbit in the world at 3ft 6inches.

We wish the couple a happy married life ahead.

This is not the first video of an ‘animal marriage’ and the Internet is flooded with videos and pictures of people getting their pets married in a grand ceremony.

In another fascinating story about a marriage of animals, two therapy dogs working at a hospital in Texas got married in a ceremony at the hospital. According to ABC7, Peaches and Duke who worked as therapy dogs were often spotted cuddling with each other around the hospital and they were then married.

The Golden Retriever couple posed for the perfect wedding picture and completed the celebration with a wedding cake.

first published:May 07, 2021, 19:09 IST