‘Every City Deserves a Park Like This’: Harsh Goenka Lauds New York 's Little Island

Chairman of the RPG Group, Harsh Goenka takes pleasure in sharing interesting anecdotes from around the world on social media. The billionaire is often spotted posting witty tweets and words of wisdom on Twitter. A regular on the micro-blogging site, Goenka’s interactive shares often garner attention and conversation on his handle by Twitter users.

Recently, he shared some insight on his perspective on a newly built public park in New York, which seems like an interesting concept to Goenka. As usual, while posting about the NYC attraction, the entrepreneur gave some advice of his own. He shared pictures of a free public park pier called Little Island constructed within the larger Hudson River Park. The spot has been open to the public since May providing the residents as well as tourists with a unique green space rare for The Big Apple.

In a tweet, Goenka wrote, “Little Island, a new free public park pier opened to the public in New York recently, which will host cultural and educational programmes, largely free of cost. Great concept! Every city deserves a park like this!”

Little Island, a new free public park pier opened to the public in New York recently, which will host cultural and educational programmes, largely free of cost. Great concept! Every city deserves a park like this! pic.twitter.com/aWfbqBbrLf— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 6, 2021

Little Island is made in a way that it offers views of the Hudson River on one side and the city on the other. The meticulously constructed topography of the park gives a feeling like its own little world. The Gotham space, hovering above the famous Hudson River, boasts a splendid view of the jagged Manhattan skyline. It leads guests to a space supported by tulip-shaped columns – where they can enjoy live performances, traipse short trails, and picnic on a grassy slope.

Little Island’s distinct exterior spaces rest on the 132 tulip pots, set on unique pilings of different heights. Each tulip’s shape has a different weight load capacity to hold the soil, trees and lawns. The original Pier 54 piles provide habitat for aquatic life. Waist-high blooms abound, the Little Island is designed by Heatherwick Studio in London. The entire spot is speckled with square tiles that tinkle like bells when tapped by feet.

Developed over a decade, the park was funded by the family foundation of American businessman Barry Diller and designer Diane von Furstenberg.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here