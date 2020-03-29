BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Every Donation Matters': PM Modi Lauds Man Who Donated Rs 501 to Coronavirus Relief Fund

PM Modi personally congratulated the man for donating to the PM Care Fund | Image credit: PTI

Since the announcement of PM Care Fund, a large number of Indians including professionals, business owners, and civil servants came forward to donate lump-sum amounts.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
The coronavirus pandemic has brought forward several good samaritans in India who have offered to help those affected by the lockdown. Yet a special outpouring of love and support came from Indians after Prime Minister Narendra Modi set up a special coronavirus relief fund and called on to people from all walks of life to donate.

Since the announcement of the 'PM Care Fund' on Saturday, a large number of Indians including professionals, business owners, and civil servants came forward to donate lump sum amounts to the relief fund. Many made donations in crores and the PM's official Twitter handle even took to tweeting about those who made donations, big or small, with personalised thank you notes.

The warmest contribution, however, came from a Twitter user named Syed Ataur Rehman who had donated Rs 501. Sharing a receipt of his donation, Rehman wrote, "Just a little donation... to fight Coronavirus".

PM Modi, who had been tagged in the tweet, responded and said, "There’s nothing big or little. Every single contribution matters. It shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona".

The tweet went viral with over 41,000 likes. Netizens appreciated Rehman's kindness and generosity at a time of crisis and also lauded PM Modi for setting up the fund.

Rehman is not the only one to come forth with a donation. Another Twitter user by the name of Shamim also donated Rs 10,000 and was lauded by PM Modi for the same.

Since the call for donations, several individuals and institutions have come forth to offer help. The Airport Authority of India has donated Rs 20 crore as an "initial" donation to the fund. Actor Varun Dhawan has donated Rs 30 lakh among others.

