'Every Indian Pays Tax': Kangana Ranaut Trolled for Ignorance after Shaming CAA Protests

No stranger to making controversial comments, actress Kangana Ranaut recently found herself facing flak yet again on social media after she made comments criticising the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) protests that have been raging across the country for over a week.

Speaking at the laung event for her upcoming film 'Panga', the 'Manikarnika' actress said, "When you protest, the first thing that's imp is that you don't turn violent. In our population, only 3-4 percent people pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country?"

The comment has attracted anger from many across the country including writers, politicians, thinkers and influencers. Many slammed her for inaccurately claiming only "3-4 percent" of the Indian population paid taxes.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said, "Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law. . .. But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3% people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage laborer to a billionaire".

हिंसा और पब्लिक प्रोपर्टी को नुक़सान पहुँचाना तो हर हाल में ग़लत है, यह इंसानियत और क़ानून दोनो के ख़िलाफ़ है. ..पर यह देश सिर्फ़ 3% लोगों के टैक्स पर dependent नहीं है. एक सामान्य नौकरीपेशा, यहाँ तक कि एक दिहाड़ी मज़दूर से लेकर अरबपति तक, देश में हर आदमी टैक्स देता है. 1/3 https://t.co/nCHv3tnX4e — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

एक दिहाड़ी मज़दूर भी जब बाज़ार से माचिस या नमक का पैकेट ख़रीदकर लाता है तो टैक्ससहित क़ीमत देकर आता है. चंद अरबपतियों से मिलने वाला इनकम टैक्स ही केवल टैक्स नहीं होता है. 2/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

और हाँ! एक सामान्य दिहाड़ी मज़दूर भी...जब सिनेमा देखने जाता है तो ...फ़िल्मी सितारों की करोड़ों की कमाई में योगदान भी देता है और इस देश के लिए टैक्स भी देता है. अब सोचिए कौन किस पर dependent है?3/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

"Even a normal daily wage laborer… when going to the cinema… contributes to the crores of movie stars and also pays tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?" Sisodia added.

Others also raised their objections against her statement. Many pointed out that even people who were not paying direct taxes nevertheless pay indirect taxes every time they make purchases or use certain services. In fact, many reminded her that people paid tax even when they bought a ticket for watching her films.

Does she know that there are direct and indirect taxes?Does she know that indirect taxes are paid by every person, even the poorest of poor. — Roshni (@RoshniManglore) December 23, 2019

When actors become tax collectors! In India, personal income tax collection is 2.5% of its GDP. Do you #KanganaRanaut know who contribute the rest 97.5%? https://t.co/sWHNscbcJH — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 23, 2019

Presumably she thinks thse "3-4%" taxpayers have the right to burn buses. — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) December 23, 2019

Who gives her the right to preach when she is clearly quite ignorant and needs to inform herself first...#KanganaRanaut #CitizenshipAmendmentAct #CAA_NRC_Protest https://t.co/uzWQAMrjpI — Akanksha Verma (@AkankshaV_erma) December 24, 2019

I don't know whether #KanganaRanaut is dumb or have less understanding. for your kind info everyone in this country paying taxes for everything S/he purchases or taking services. Paying Income tax not meant that you are paying taxes alone.#IndiaRejectsNRChttps://t.co/KWbpTvhhdY — Tweetu (@eccedentesias7) December 24, 2019

Every Indian is a tax payer!!!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 24, 2019

Stop being over concerned about tax, I just bought a serf excel and paid tax on that too. In short, every single Indian pays tax. @TandonRaveena and #KanganaRanaut — Nazrul (@being_nazrul) December 24, 2019

Dear #KanganaRanaut madam we do pay tax even buy a film ticket, you may a great actor but not a good Indian citizen,After retire from film industry, you may join these sangis#IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC #hindumuslim #IndiansAgainstCAB @BJP4India @narendramodi 💩🐄 https://t.co/QHPCqaYRBx — (دلشاد )Dilshad (@Dilshadvgt) December 24, 2019

This is not the first time the actress has faced flak for her comments which have often been accused of being bigoted, inaccurate and politically partisan. During the promotions for her directorial debut 'Manikarnika', Ranaut had on several occasions made controversial comments. Her attack on Pakistan and Bollywood actors who still supported Pakistani actors and content after the Pulwama attack also went viral.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.