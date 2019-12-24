Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Every Indian Pays Tax': Kangana Ranaut Trolled for Ignorance after Shaming CAA Protests

'In our population, only 3-4 percent people pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains...?' Kangana Ranaut said.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
'Every Indian Pays Tax': Kangana Ranaut Trolled for Ignorance after Shaming CAA Protests
Foot in mouth | Image credit: News18

No stranger to making controversial comments, actress Kangana Ranaut recently found herself facing flak yet again on social media after she made comments criticising the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) protests that have been raging across the country for over a week.

Speaking at the laung event for her upcoming film 'Panga', the 'Manikarnika' actress said, "When you protest, the first thing that's imp is that you don't turn violent. In our population, only 3-4 percent people pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country?"

The comment has attracted anger from many across the country including writers, politicians, thinkers and influencers. Many slammed her for inaccurately claiming only "3-4 percent" of the Indian population paid taxes.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said, "Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law. . .. But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3% people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage laborer to a billionaire".

"Even a normal daily wage laborer… when going to the cinema… contributes to the crores of movie stars and also pays tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?" Sisodia added.

Others also raised their objections against her statement. Many pointed out that even people who were not paying direct taxes nevertheless pay indirect taxes every time they make purchases or use certain services. In fact, many reminded her that people paid tax even when they bought a ticket for watching her films.

This is not the first time the actress has faced flak for her comments which have often been accused of being bigoted, inaccurate and politically partisan. During the promotions for her directorial debut 'Manikarnika', Ranaut had on several occasions made controversial comments. Her attack on Pakistan and Bollywood actors who still supported Pakistani actors and content after the Pulwama attack also went viral.

