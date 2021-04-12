'Every Italian's Screaming': TikTok's New Recipe of Honeycomb Pasta Has Left Netizens Divided

TikTok has given us many quick recipes, from nature’s cereal, feta cheese pasta to Kylie Jenner’s Ramen. These recipes have gone viral and have got many of us to channel our inner cook. This month, the social media platform has given us a new way of making pasta.

The honeycomb pasta is all the rage these days on TikTok. This new dish is made with the rigatoni pasta that is arranged side by side in a springform pan with their openings facing upward standing vertically. This arrangement gives it a very coordinated honeycomb pattern and into each pasta tube, a section of string cheese is stuffed. On top of these stuffed pasta tubes, the TikToker pours a generous amount of tomato sauce, so it almost drips down to the bottom of the pan as seen in many videos.

In the next step, people can choose their choice of toppings that can vary from vegetables to cooked ground beef and after the toppings are arranged, finish it off with a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese. This arrangement is then popped into the oven and baked. And after a while, a golden brown molten ooey-gooey pasta dish emerges out of the oven. TikTokers are seen cutting the baked pasta into pieces like a cake. In many ways, the honeycomb pasta is quite similar to the traditional lasagna.

For this Sunday cooking with my mom, we made honeycomb pasta. I will add another picture with it on the plate once the veggies/breadsticks finish pic.twitter.com/1uTDNVoHZE— 🐺 David (@TheBlueOokami) April 4, 2021

One such video from TikTok was shared on Twitter this month. The video has been viewed by over 1.7 million Twitter users since it was shared on the microblogging site. The dish has received a range of mixed reviews, as some users say that the video has probably got “Italians screaming” while others say that there is nothing revolutionary about this dish except the large amount of tomato sauce that is emptied into it.

Absolutely cursed pic.twitter.com/KETE3t5ftT— Brian w/ an i (@WilhelmDerErste) April 2, 2021

Every italian is screaming rn— Menendez brothers official (@AlyssaxoxoOff) April 7, 2021

For some, the pasta dish was “not that bad”, while another user wrote that the dish looks delicious but it has a lot of calories.

This one isn’t bad tho— Dan (still a sickly victorian ghost) (@RoddertJ) April 7, 2021

looks delicious, but the calories though— dannonnis (@dannonnis_) April 6, 2021

One of the users even shared their own take on the honeycomb pasta in the comments.

Keywords: TikTok, Kylie Jenner Ramen, Honeycomb Pasta, Feta Cheese Pasta, Italian, Italian Cuisine, Lasagna, Cheese

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here