'Every Life Has Value': Mangaluru Woman Hailed for Rescuing Stray Dog Stuck in Deep Well

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And for a distressed dog stuck inside a deep well in Mangaluru, it came in the form of a woman.

Rajani Shetty from Mangaluru went viral on Twitter recently after a video of her climbing down a deep well to rescue a dog surfaced.

In the video, Rajani can be seen descending down the well's shaft with a rope tied around her waist while the other end is fastened outside the well. She can be seen slowly lowering herself to where the stray dog was stuck and then stretching sideways to get her hands on the canine.

Once the dog was within reach, she tied one end of another rope, fastened outside the well, and lassoed it around the dog's neck. the canine was thus pulled out using the rope.

Since being shared on Twitter, the videos has been liked over a thousand times. Many on Twitter praised the woman's bravery and kindness toward the stray animal. Others commented on the woman's physical strength and prowess.

That was very kind and bold.Salutes to the brave lady Rajani Shetty. — Dharmarajan (@iamdharmarajan2) February 1, 2020

Happy to see the dog saved😀👍Every life must be valued to the best of our capabilities #Humanity stills exists.🎊...Peace ✌️ — Sireen Borotikar (@SireenBorotikar) February 1, 2020

So happy to see this. — ps (@deuxlappins) February 1, 2020

The lady has compassion 🙏 and kindness in her heart and must say amazing enviable muscle strength in her body too. — AnuMeera (@AnuMeera2024) February 2, 2020

Yes... it took a lot of guts & love for caring that made this lady #RajaniShetty go down into the welll ... very difficult Happy Ending: how the doggie scampered away into the trees once it felt free & safe .. — Neelum Guha (@zoinxy) February 2, 2020

