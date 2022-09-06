'Every Male Character is Coward': Elon Musk Not Impressed With Amazon's Rings of Power

The prequels to much-loved fantasy adventures seem to be in trend currently. The audience has much awaited the Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power. However, Tesla chief Elon Musk does not seem so impressed by the 50-hour television series. “Tolkien is turning in his grave,” the billionaire tweeted. He further wrote, “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both,” he said in a follow-up tweet. “Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.” Seems like Amazon’s $1 billion gamble on ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has failed to impress Musk.

Tolkien is turning in his grave — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

And 90% of my comments are bots pic.twitter.com/A7RKyNJZoR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

The show is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, bringing to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle Earth’s history.

On the contrary, looking at the spell-binding visuals has convinced the netizens that watching it on a small screen is a major regret and it has been made for the big screen.

Tears of joy… Maybe it’s nostalgia, but #LOTROnPrime started extremely strong to me, making a statement with an absolutely breathtaking visual feast, characters I cared about and a grandiose score by Bear McCreary. This is meant for the big screen, I am on board! #RingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/V7BRjJfqnE — matte (Matt Cote) (@m77oz) September 2, 2022

The two episodes give a glimpse of most of the realms viewers will visit over the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór. Tweeple have lauded the visuals on the social media platform. “Just finished #RingsOfPower first episode. Overall I enjoyed it a lot and visually it’s a spectacle!,” wrote a Twitter user.

