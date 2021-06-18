'Every Man Needs a Daughter': The Rock Opens up on His Journey of Fatherhood

Besides being one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Dwayne Johnson is a doting father to three daughters. Ahead of Father’s Day, the 49-year-old actor opened up about his relationship with his daughters and how it has evolved especially during the pandemic.

The actor and businessman topped the PEOPLE’s list of 100 Reasons to Love America this week and sat down with the magazine talking about his Hollywood journey and how living with wife Lauren Hashian, 36, their daughters Jasmine and Tia has made him realise why family matters the most during the pandemic. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Dwayne says that there is nothing like a relationship between a father and his daughter. The video also includes a montage of heartwarming moments the actor has shared with his daughters over the years.

The most important thing Dwayne believes he has learnt about raising daughters is just to be there for them. The actor emphasised the importance of listening and having an expanded capacity of being tender and gentle. With these qualities, the former WWE champion said that he was able to solve their issues with them rather than solving them for them. The video also included pictures of him with his eldest daughter Simone, who he has with his ex-wife and production partner, Dany Garcia.

Dwayne said that before the pandemic if someone would have asked him what was the most important thing in his life, he would have said his family, his daughters, and his wife. The actor said that he meant it since it came from the heart. However, the pandemic allowed him a heightened sense of understanding the bigger reason why they are the most important thing to him. Captioning the post, the actor wrote that every man may want a son, but every man “needs” a daughter. He expressed his gratitude for the quote because as Dwayne puts it, he has a house of all girls and is full of “estrogen.”

Wishing his 246 million Instagram followers a happy Father’s Day weekend, the actor especially mentioned his fellow hard-working, committed fathers who will always just be there for their daughters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here