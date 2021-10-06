Every Vauxhall Car Made After 2004 Features Shark Imprint, Reveals TikToker

Europe’s famous automobile company, Vauxhall, has a hidden shark mark on every model they manufactured after 2004. Vauxhall drivers have started looking for the hidden imprint in their cars and various claims are being made about it.

A Vauxhall driver Toby Brewer recently shared on his TikTok account @tobybrewera a video wherein a car expert revealed the hidden fact and said, “Apparently, every Vauxhall car made after 2004 has a shark dotted around on some piece of plastic. Bet you didn’t know that.”

After playing the clip and verifying the fact, TikToker Toby quickly walks up to his car, opens the gate, and finds the hidden shark imprint on the hinge of the car’s glove box.

Sharing the video on TikTok, Toby wrote, “I looked for it before I made the video, the car needs a clean too!”

Reportedly, the video has received more than 2 million views and has left many curious and desperate to look for the hidden mark in their cars.

One Vauxhall driver commented, “It’s 12:30 pm right now. I just want to get out of bed and look for the mark in my car.”

One user, who couldn’t find the mark, said, “I was frantically looking for the mark in my Vauxhall Astra model but cannot find it.”

The third user was intrigued by the fact and said, “Now, I have to go to search my car and it’s midnight!!” The fourth user said, “I’ve got a Vauxhall model Viva 2019 and I’m about to search my entire car.”

Meanwhile, many even felt jealous that their Vauxhall models were too old as they were manufactured before 2004. One user said, “Crying now because my Vauxhall Astra model is from 2001.” Another said, “I used to have a Vauxhall car but I never noticed this.”

Besides making claims, many users also commented on various useful tips on how to find the shark imprint inside the car without spending all day looking for it.

One user said, “YouTube has a video of every Vauxhall model on where to find the mark inside the car.”

