'Everybody Said It Could Not Be Done': Ratan Tata's Video From 2015 is the Inspiration We Need

Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata is known for many reasons, one among them is motivating speeches. He is also a philanthropist and on many occasions, he has donated vast sums of money for pressing causes. The industrialist on December 28 turned 83. In his long journey in the world of business, Tata has seen success and overcome many challenges to reach where he is today.

Recently, a clip of his speech from the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2015’s Induction and Awards Gala Ceremony has surfaced. In his speech, the 83-year-old business tycoon talked about his journey in the automotive areas.

During his speech, he divulged what his friends suggested when he put before them an idea that India could produce its own cars. Tata said that his friends told him that this could not be done without going through collaboration to know how to create technology.

“The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done,” said the industrialist. He added that they went on to make Indica in India. The car was totally manufactured using items produced in the country.

Tata revealed that when he decided to market Indica, his friends distanced themselves from him thinking that his plan would not work. "As we got close to pulling it in the markets, my friends in India, somewhat distanced themselves from me, otherwise known as distancing yourself from failure," he stated.

But, when the car was introduced in the market, it shattered all predictions. The industrialist said that the brand earned 20 per cent of the market share after its launch, transforming the Indian economy to a mobile economy.

He had said that when the car came out, he felt left alone and thought warnings given to him about the vehicle would turn out to be true.

However, Tata with the success of the company’s automobile business proved all the naysayers wrong.