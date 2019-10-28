Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Social Media Pleaded Everyone to Not Burst Fire-Crackers on Diwali. What Exactly Happened?

Social media came together to discourage people from lighting firecrackers. Did it work?

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Social Media Pleaded Everyone to Not Burst Fire-Crackers on Diwali. What Exactly Happened?
(PTI)

Delhi seems to believe the festival of lights isn't really a festival without fire-crackers bombing your ears and making breathing the next morning a difficult sport.

According to reports, Delhi's air quality index today touched at 999 around 4 a.m. while it reduced to 506 at 7 a.m. That 'reduce' bit makes little difference though.

With Delhi's air quality plummeting to dangerous levels around Diwali every year, the Supreme Court in 2018 banned polluting firecrackers and ordered that only green firecrackers, which is said to cause 30 per cent less pollution, can be manufactured and sold. But the green pyrotechnics have failed to draw good response both from sellers and buyers, primarily due to lack of variety, limited stock and high prices.

Last year also, people continued to buy firecrackers and use them.

And what happened this year? Well, social media came together to discourage people from lighting firecrackers.

 

 

And it seems a lot of them took note and changed the way Diwali is usually celebrated by us.

However, despite little relief, firecrackers were burst across the country. The air quality in the national capital turned "hazardous" on Monday morning, day after revellers defied the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour limit for bursting crackers on Diwali. There was however some respite for residents of Mumbai and Kolkata as the AQI in the cites was under 200.

