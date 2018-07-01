GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Everyone Was Cracking the Same Joke After Ronaldo And Messi's Dramatic World Cup Exit

Twitterati is Messi around with Ronaldo.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 1, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Everyone Was Cracking the Same Joke After Ronaldo And Messi's Dramatic World Cup Exit
Image Credit: Getty Images.
The knockout round of the FIFA World Cup has just begun and both five-time Ballon d’Or winners were shown the exit doors on Saturday.

First, France's teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe stepped up to the occasion and blew the Argentines away with a breathtaking performance for his side. Messi and Argentina could not keep their defenses from getting breached as Didier Deschamps' France roared back in grand style. As a result, Argentina succumbed 4-3 to France in the thrilling encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, put on a subdued performance against Uruguay and Portugal suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat.

Interestingly, Messi and Ronaldo have never scored in a World Cup knockout match. Yep.




Fans around the world were hoping to see their favourite stars meet each other at the field but after they were sent packing home on the same day at the World Cup, netizens made sure they met at the airport.

























It's been a long day

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on









Is this...

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery