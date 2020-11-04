Everyone Had the Same Joke About Shah Rukh Khan after Mumbai Indians 'Denied' KKR's Entry in Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders and Shah Rukh Khan were brutally trolled on Tuesday as the franchise finished at the fifth spot in IPL 2020 following the one-sided contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah.

With a slim chance to advance to the playoffs, KKR eyed a Mumbai Indians victory against SRH which did not happen. Riding on a superior Net run-rate, David Warner's squad decimated the top of the table Mumbai Indians, humiliating the Men in Blue with a 10 wicket-win.

KKR's journey ended on a disappointing note despite having 14 points in their kitty. SRH and RCB who scored as many points in the tournament secured #3 and #4 spots respectively and are to face each other on Friday.

While one expected Mumbai Indians to be on the receiving end of social media trolling, it was, in fact, KKR who faced the heat online with brutal yet hilarious memes.

But the trolling did not stop there. IPL fans and Internet trolls dug up the Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) incident wherein Shah Rukh Khan was involved in a brawl with the security guard during MI Vs KKR match in 2012 following which he was banned from the stadium.

People drew parallels between the SRK ban from Mumbai's Wankhede to KKR's "ban" from the IPL 2020 playoffs coming at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbaikars restricting entry for KKR yet again#MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/cOffISIznD — Akash (@vaderakash) November 3, 2020

KKR fans remember this.MI has taken revenge of Wankhede #MIvsSRH pic.twitter.com/UZKZWczeEv — Censored (@Cap10__) November 3, 2020

Mumbai and wankhede can never be on srk side #IPL2020 #KKRHaiTaiyaar — vaibhav gupta (@iamguptavg) November 3, 2020

Shah Rukh was banned from Wankhede stadium, now MI band KKR from IPLBye Bye KKR#IPL2020 — Stock Market Phantom (@bloodgroupindia) November 3, 2020

Last time SRK was banned from Wankhede Stadium but today after seeing MI performances , He will ban himself entering Wankhede Stadium. — Sai (@akakrcb6) November 3, 2020

Mumbai Indians losing intentionally, so KKR will not be able to qualify. Taking revenge of SRK 2012 Wankhede incident #MIvsSRH — MS Dhoni FC (@_MS_Dhoni) November 3, 2020

Pehle Wankhede mein ghusne nahi diya, ab playoffs mein ghusne nahi de rahe. — Sumit (@_RKSumit) November 3, 2020

MI posted 149/8 but SRH cantered home with 10-wickets in hand with David Warner making 85 off 58 and Wriddhiman Saha making 58 off 45 balls.