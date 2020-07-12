BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Everyone Had the Same Response to Donald Trump Finally Wearing a Face Mask in Pandemic

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. on, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (AP Photo)

The US president has been a latecomer to wearing a mask during the pandemic, which has raged across the US since March and infected more than 3.2 million and killed at least 134,000.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
After long resisting a facemask, US President Donald Trump finally wore one during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials and experts across the world as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients.

As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you're in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask."

The president has been a latecomer to wearing a mask during the pandemic, which has raged across the U.S. since March and infected more than 3.2 million and killed at least 134,000 -- something several social media users pointed out when they saw Trump wearing a safety covering over his face.

There was, however, a section of Twitterati that appreciated the fact that the US President finally understood the gravity of the situation.

(With AP inputs)

