Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube

On Wednesday, T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar had made a humble appeal to Indian audiences and Bollywood fans to subscribe to his Noida-based music label company on YouTube.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
Image credit: Bhushan Kumar / Twitter | PewDiePie / YouTube
It's been three days since T-Series' chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar made a humble appeal to Indian audiences and Bollywood fans to subscribe to his Noida-based music label company on YouTube but PewDiePie fans have refused to let it go.

In a candid video posted on Wednesday, Kumar made a plea to the Indian community to help him and his company to beat the Swedish gamer and become the most-subscribed YouTube channel.

“There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s Number 1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud,” Bhushan said in a video posted from his official Twitter account.




Loyal fans of Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie took notice of Kumar's now-viral video and marched to the microblogging site to respond with a viral meme: Subscribe to PewDiePie.











































The appeal also sparked the never-ending Creators vs Companies debate on Twitter.
















If you haven't been in sync with the YouTube subscriber war, ever since the news of T-Series nearing PewDiePie's sub count broke on the Internet last year, hordes of rattled fans across the globe have devised genius ways to run the "Subscribe to PewDiePie" campaign in an attempt to keep the Swedish gamer ahead.

Here are a few:

Mr Beast, another YouTuber star, showed up at the Super Bowl game with his squad wearing the "Sub 2 PewDiePie" t-shirts in February.




The YouTuber also bought a bunch of billboards in North Carolina and turned them into advertisements asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.



Then, another YouTuber Justin Roberts bought a billboard apparently worth a million dollars in New York’s Times Square for the same cause.



There's more.

Rokonujjam Konok, a Facebook user and a student, took to his account to share the deets of his unusual campaign with his friends in Mirpur. They went around distributing the 'pewds' posters and asking people to subscribe to the YouTube channel. This is when someone asked these kids "Uh tomra pewdiepie er ki hou? (How are you related to pewdiepie?)"

Their response was: Fans!

Yep, that's how much PewDiePie fandom has spread in Bangladesh.

pewdiepie-poster

PewDiePie supporters also hacked at least 50,000 printers that spat out a message that encouraged people to subscribe to the Internet star and unsubscribe from T-Series.




It keeps on going...







PewDiePie and T-Series have been embroiled in a months-long subscriber battle on the video-sharing platform.

sub count

(via Socialblade)

The gamer, who has been #1 on YouTube since December 2013, is barely ahead of the music company and may lose this battle soon.
