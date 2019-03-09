Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
On Wednesday, T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar had made a humble appeal to Indian audiences and Bollywood fans to subscribe to his Noida-based music label company on YouTube.
Image credit: Bhushan Kumar / Twitter | PewDiePie / YouTube
In a candid video posted on Wednesday, Kumar made a plea to the Indian community to help him and his company to beat the Swedish gamer and become the most-subscribed YouTube channel.
“There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s Number 1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud,” Bhushan said in a video posted from his official Twitter account.
We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/izEu8dzHdf pic.twitter.com/dJumzHwADa— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 6, 2019
Loyal fans of Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie took notice of Kumar's now-viral video and marched to the microblogging site to respond with a viral meme: Subscribe to PewDiePie.
Subscribe to Pewdiepie— The Marius (@MariusGabrielG) March 6, 2019
March 6, 2019
subscribe to @pewdiepie— Ricky Berwick (@rickyberwick) March 6, 2019
Subscribe to @pewdiepie 👊— D-Piddy (@_dpiddy) March 6, 2019
sub 2 pewds— ApolloPlayz (@ApolloIRL) March 6, 2019
*Disliked*— _ (@PsychoTher4pist) March 6, 2019
And Also
Subscribe To PewDiePie
Subscribe to pewdiepie— Jay Thecar (@JayThecar) March 6, 2019
subscribe to pewdiepie— PewDiePie 🚨SUBGAP ALERT🚨 (@subgap) March 6, 2019
Subscribe to PewDiePiehttps://t.co/g1DdcM30DJ— one sad boi (@Rqnnyy) March 6, 2019
SUBSCRIBE TO PEWDIEPIE— Focused Maverick (@FocusedMaverick) March 6, 2019
SUBSCRIBE TO PEWDIEPIE!— 9yo Army Special Unit (@the9yoarmy) March 6, 2019
Subscribe to pewdiepie— Jacob Inoshita (@MintyFr25926473) March 6, 2019
SUB TO PEWDIEPIE NOT T SERIES— rad (@kjellrad) March 6, 2019
Down with TSeries #SubscribetoPewdiepie— WildSpartanz🍔 (@WildSpartanz) March 6, 2019
The appeal also sparked the never-ending Creators vs Companies debate on Twitter.
They are getting desperate 👏 https://t.co/TIqHBJeyrY— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 6, 2019
T-series is a company that takes other people's content and makes money. They are not YouTubers they don't care about their fans so subscribe to @pewdiepie— Mebin Shiji (@MebinTV) March 7, 2019
You're just begging for subscribers by making this India vs the world. Everyone knows that this is not the fight being fought here. The real one is creators vs corporations. Even though I'm Indian I know that pewds deserves and needs to stay at the top to ensure youtube's quality— Scarface (@hotcakes1979) March 6, 2019
👏 CORPORATELY 👏 OWNED 👏 CHANNELS 👏 SHOULD 👏 NOT 👏 HAVE 👏 A 👏 SUBSCRIBER COUNT 👏 @YouTube— Nick (@ntwze) March 6, 2019
YouTube isn't for companies. It's for the average Joe. Pewdiepie worked his way to number 1, and you are going to take it all away from him, we won't lose. #CompaniesNotCorporations— Woo (@WoolaconS) March 6, 2019
If you haven't been in sync with the YouTube subscriber war, ever since the news of T-Series nearing PewDiePie's sub count broke on the Internet last year, hordes of rattled fans across the globe have devised genius ways to run the "Subscribe to PewDiePie" campaign in an attempt to keep the Swedish gamer ahead.
Here are a few:
Mr Beast, another YouTuber star, showed up at the Super Bowl game with his squad wearing the "Sub 2 PewDiePie" t-shirts in February.
Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr— ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019
The YouTuber also bought a bunch of billboards in North Carolina and turned them into advertisements asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.
Then, another YouTuber Justin Roberts bought a billboard apparently worth a million dollars in New York’s Times Square for the same cause.
There's more.
Rokonujjam Konok, a Facebook user and a student, took to his account to share the deets of his unusual campaign with his friends in Mirpur. They went around distributing the 'pewds' posters and asking people to subscribe to the YouTube channel. This is when someone asked these kids "Uh tomra pewdiepie er ki hou? (How are you related to pewdiepie?)"
Their response was: Fans!
Yep, that's how much PewDiePie fandom has spread in Bangladesh.
PewDiePie supporters also hacked at least 50,000 printers that spat out a message that encouraged people to subscribe to the Internet star and unsubscribe from T-Series.
My Dymo printer just told me that I need to subscribe to @pewdiepie but I'm already a subscriber 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hm7veeyEiO— Jéssica Llinares (@Thrillka) December 15, 2018
It keeps on going...
OK class, here’s your homework for today: pic.twitter.com/ErInOdAsjR— Joey (@TheAn1meMan) March 1, 2019
Zalgiris cheerleaders cast their support for PewDiePie during EuroLeague... https://t.co/LyV77KIluT #Lithuania pic.twitter.com/5ip0uVTvla— 🇱🇻Latvietis Lietuvā🇱🇹 (@LatvisLT) February 23, 2019
PewDiePie and T-Series have been embroiled in a months-long subscriber battle on the video-sharing platform.
(via Socialblade)
The gamer, who has been #1 on YouTube since December 2013, is barely ahead of the music company and may lose this battle soon.
