Everyone Loves Woman’s LinkedIn Post On How Her Father’s Best Friend Helped Him With Job Applications In The 80s

We all have that friend who stays by our side through thick and thin, even if it is for a successful or a failed job interview. On LinkedIn, we see many users share motivational posts to inspire job seekers. A woman named Ravina More recently shared a heart-melting post. In the post, she shared her father’s job application from July 04, 1985, which was written by his best friend. She also mentioned how her father’s best friend “left no stone unturned” to help her father acquire a job.

In the long post, the user said that her dad graduated in the 80s when campus placements were not common and as a fresher, he was freaking out to draft a resume and write a job application. “However, his best friend, Prakash uncle’s English language and handwriting were immaculate. Prakash uncle was Dad’s saviour – from writing 10 job applications to preparing my dad for dressing up and speaking for the interviews, he left no stone unturned,” she added.

She further shared that her father kept making mistakes, like sending the application to the wrong companies. She further thanked her uncle for never taking those mistakes seriously and continuously encouraging her father. “Thanks to his efforts, my dad had a good career and will be retiring next week. Prakash uncle still remains his best friend,” she expressed.

<iframe src=”https://www.linkedin.com/embed/feed/update/urn:li:share:6961946657693265920″ height=”926″ width=”504″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”” title=”Embedded post”></iframe>Ravina further quoted that in the time when computers and the internet were not available in the country, resumes were handwritten and her father’s was written by his best friend. “I would like to give a shout-out to every person out there who takes time out to help friends get a career break – by reviewing resumes, referring friends, sharing information about the company/industry, and most importantly – being there during tough times,” she added. By the end of the post, she mentioned that whatever she has achieved, she did with the help of her friends.

The post is now viral on social media as many can relate to it.

