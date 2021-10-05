Everyone Spent Their Time Trolling WhatsApp for 2014 Tweet Apologizing for Downtime

The first sign for Indians that WhatsApp was down probably wasn’t single ticks or messages not delivering, but the forwards on family groups abruptly stopping - for hours. Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp services returned online in India in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a massive and lengthy outage. Facebook has not communicated on the possible cause of the outage, but cyber security experts noted they had found signs that online routes that lead people to the social giant were disrupted. Facebook’s family of apps essentially “disappeared" from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users, according to Cloudflare, a website security company. Facebook had “reconnected to the global internet" as of 2228 GMT but it was expected to take a bit of time to get the social network’s family of services back running smoothly, web security company Cloudflare said in a blog post. “Facebook and related properties disappeared from the Internet in a flurry of BGP updates," tweeted John Graham-Cumming, the chief technology officer at Cloudflare.

While the Internet filled with memes on Twitter and the few remaining sites that still remained up, one particular user caught Twitter’s attention: WhatsApp Status. The handle, which hadn’t been updated from 2014, has a description of “We are working very hard to make this Twitter account irrelevant." Did it deliver? Nope.

When Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down, people went back to find the account on Twitter and comment on the last tweet, from 2014, which read “WhatsApp service has been restored. We are so sorry for the downtime…" to comment how it did not age well.

WhatsApp service has been restored. We are so sorry for the downtime…— WhatsApp Status (@wa_status) February 22, 2014

After all, with three platforms down, everyone had a lot of free time on their hands.

EL TWEET ES DE 2014— sawlerrrr (@__Swlr__) October 4, 2021

It has been a while https://t.co/a9RQI1Oo4m— It’sOB (@oulaya31826084) October 4, 2021

Happened then and happening now https://t.co/qdAdqYNd23 pic.twitter.com/HkKoYMQ4XR— A king does not take orders…  (@AlHaill_King) October 4, 2021

İt's been around 7 years since WhatsApp tweeted this.— Serdarinho (@radresinho) October 4, 2021

"We are working very hard to make this twitter account irrelevant." - WhatsApp Status Well, well, well… Isn't too hard, or?!? #whatsappdown #facebookdown #instagramdown — Aldrin Markstein Zimmermann (@aldrinmz) October 4, 2021

We are also tired mahn. How many times must you seek forgiveness?— Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) October 4, 2021

During the outage, Mike Schroepfer, the company’s chief technology officer, tweeted his “Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.