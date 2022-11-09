Everyone Wants India Vs Pakistan Final in T20 World Cup. Can the Universe Make it Happen?

Pakistan reached the finals of a T20 World Cup following a wait of 13 long years after being down and out in its 2022 edition. With the elimination alarms blaring early on, Babar Azam’s team showed immense character and grit thereafter. Three consecutive wins later and a shocking victory of Netherlands over South Africa paved the way for the Green Army to march to the semi-final on Wednesday.

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan announced their arrival at the semi-final stage against New Zealand with a bang as the celebrated duo fired in unison in a century stand with each hitting a half-century to set the base for a seven-wicket win. Babar exited after hitting 53 while Rizwan made 57 as Pakistan chased down 153 in 19.1 overs to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Pak's chances of qualifying (let alone winning the comp) stood at 3% when they were 43 for 4 v SA, requiring to win that game, Ned beat SA & Pak beat Ban. Less than a week later they're in the final & have won four in a row. I believe I should say 'Qudrat ka Nizzam'. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 9, 2022

Everyone wants India to lock horns with Pakistan World Cup final now. The only hurdle? The second semi-final where Rohit Sharma’s XI face England on Thursday.

Will we witness another cracker of a contest between the arch-rivals? Stay tuned with these memes.

we have done our part for the indvpak final, over to you padosiyon! — nma (@namaloomafraaad) November 9, 2022

Everyone believing ind vs pak final meanwhile England: pic.twitter.com/wanpcR4nZ5 — Dipanshu (@dipanshudaga) November 9, 2022

ICC carefully scripting for IND vs PAK final be like : pic.twitter.com/VsrYysaAA2 — Rudracasm (@Rudra7102) November 9, 2022

Pakistan into final of T20 world cup,

Can we see another Ind vs Pak Final pic.twitter.com/x1xMrQ7b5c — Dr. Vineet (@vineet4v) November 9, 2022

So excited for another Ind vs Pak?

Congratulations Pakistan. #T20Iworldcup2022 pic.twitter.com/vHemqYd15I — Zafar Saifi (@ZafarSaifii) November 9, 2022

England releasing ICC's setup for Ind vs Pak final pic.twitter.com/M2Geq6vsIr — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) November 9, 2022

Pakistan most likely to win the match today. Yet again, England will look to Separate India and Pakistan.#PakvsNz — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) November 9, 2022

aik team south africa se haar ke humain tournament se bahar ker rahi thay, unse pehle hum final mai puhanchay huay hain. Haan bhai padosiyon? — nma (@namaloomafraaad) November 9, 2022

Into the Finals!!

India Pakistan pic.twitter.com/HI5PGcBa6a — Stutii (@Sam0kayy) November 9, 2022

After opting to bat first, New Zealand lost both their openers inside the Powerplay, and then the dangerman, Glenn Phillips, fell cheaply. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then led the recovery with a 68-run partnership before being separated. Williamson was dismissed on 46 but Mitchell remained unbeaten on 53 off 35 to push New Zealand to a decent 152/4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, Pakistan made a superb start with their opening pair adding 105 runs. Mohammad Haris then struck 30 off 26 to all but end New Zealand’s hopes.

