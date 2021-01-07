Everyone Wants to be this Man's Brother after He Replaces Sister's Broken Laptop With MacBook

Usually, siblings are known for their pranks that could sometimes even lead to a heavy reprimand from parents. However, one brother is winning netizens’ hearts with his sweet gesture for his younger sister.

On January 4, 2021, Ajay Kareer posted a tweet where he shared a picture of a MacBook Pro and wrote that his sister's laptop was broken so he saved money for two months and bought her this new laptop. We can only imagine the pleasant surprise that Ajay’s sister received.

A civil engineer by profession Ajay also posted a picture of his sister’s old laptop that was in seriously bad condition. The picture showed the screen of the laptop separated from the keyboard which was somehow attached like a life-support system through a round of tapes.

The tweet has garnered around 9k likes since it was shared. Netizens are praising Ajay for his heartwarming gesture while some asked him if he could be their brother also.

My sister's laptop was broken so I saved money for two months and now on my way to surprise her.. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hHSm0AM9FB — Ajay Kareer (@ajaykareer) January 4, 2021

Her old laptop ! pic.twitter.com/qGAyBzwV2d — Ajay Kareer (@ajaykareer) January 4, 2021

Quoting the legendary Bollywood sibling movie, Karan Arjun that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles, one user commented, “Bhai tu mera Karan main tera Arjun. Pichle janam ka bhai mil gaya mujhe (brother you are my Karan, and I am your Arjun. I have found my brother from last life.)”.

Another user mentioned American sitcom Friends’ character Ross Geller and said: “Ross bhaiiya please.”

While some could not believe that a brother could surprise their sister with such a sweet gesture as this woman commented, “Mera bhai mera laptop tod ke apne liye naya khareed laayega. Not even kidding. Tum konsi mitti ke ho bhyi? (My brother would break by laptop and will buy a new one for himself. What are you made of brother?)”

For some, it was more about the cost of MacBook Pro and the time they would take to save the amount of money to finally buy the product. The latest model of MacBook Pro is priced at ₹1,22,900. Describing his situation this user wrote that they would have to stop eating for a year and save all of their money to finally buy the product.

Ajay is flooded with requests from netizens’ who wish to be his sister so that even they can get such surprises. Multiple users wrote if he could be their brother.

Meanwhile, some sisters tagged their brothers on the comments section and told them what to do next time their laptop breaks.