EVERYONE Wants to Move to Chile After Photos of 'Puppy Parade' Go Viral on Internet

Do the puppies make you want to move to Chile, too?

Updated:September 21, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)
It only takes a puppy parade to fall in love with a nation. And now the internet wants to pack its bags and leave for Chile after images and videos of a troop of adorable golden retriever puppies taking part at Chile's annual military parade are flooding social media.




The puppies, comfortably nestled in neon green pouches, were part of the annual military parade to celebrate Chile's 208th Independence Day. Carried by police trainers, the puppies were immediately followed by golden retrievers who wore tiny boots and strode with confidence along with the uniformed personnel.

Needless to say, EVERYONE is going 'awwww' at the sight of the adorable puppies and wants to move to Chile whenever possible.











































Be right back, gonna pack bags and move to Chile.

