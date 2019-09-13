Take the pledge to vote

Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'

Shakshi Singh, Dhoni's wife, has addressed the rumours, and dismissed them as fake.

News18.com

September 13, 2019
The question on the Internet's mind today is: 'Is MS Dhoni retiring?' This happened as rumours of the former skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni holding a press conference started doing the rounds on social media on Thursday.

It appears that the source of the trigger was a throwback photo posted by current Indian team captain, Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli, alongside MS Dhoni, put on a masterclass on March 27, 2016 during ICC World T20 as India went on to beat Australia by 6 wickets in Mohali.

Kohli shared his memories from the game and took to social media where he wrote, “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni”

Chasing Australia’s 160/6, Dhoni and Kohli’s unbeaten 67-run partnership was crucial as it helped India cross the line with five balls to spare.

Dhoni, has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit at the 2019 World Cup.

This triggered a series of questions on Twitter, if the photo was not just a throwback, but a tribute before Dhoni announces his retirement. Netizens even managed to put a time to the speculative press conference - 7 PM.

Admist the rumours, Viswanathan Anand also said that he felt it was totally MS Dhoni's prerogative to take a call on his retirement and the former captain has nothing left to achieve in his career, should he decides to quit anytime soon.

However, Shakshi Singh, Dhoni's wife, has addressed the rumours, and dismissed them as fake.

"I don't know from where these rumours started. I don't think they are true," was Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad's response when the senior player's name cropped up while he was addressing a press conference to announce India's Test squad for the home series against South Africa.

Even Chief selector MSK Prasad himself said the news was incorrect. “No update on MS Dhoni’s retirement, the news is incorrect,” ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

But that didn't seem to stop guessing fans. The top search on Google Trends was still MS Dhoni, with 'press conference' still the most related search terms.

Untitled design (24)

Untitled design (25)

