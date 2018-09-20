GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter

A sweet gesture from Rajnath Singh.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2018, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Sometimes a small gesture can get you major brownie points from the Internet. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been getting several praises after deciding to write his Twitter handle name in Kannada, for a day.

The Home Minister was in Bengaluru on Wednesday to attend the 28th Southern Zonal Council when he decided to make the 'name change' on Twitter.

The Internet has cat eyes. The change was noticed by a Twitter user Kiran Kumar, who decided to congratulate the Home minister for the gesture.

Rajnath Singh decided to thank Kumar and informed that he had deep respect for all Indian languages and while he lacked the fluency to speak them, he was nevertheless trying to learn how to write his name in other Indian languages.





Twitter decided to appreciate the Home Minister's gesture.





























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...