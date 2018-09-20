English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
A sweet gesture from Rajnath Singh.
(Image: Twitter)
Sometimes a small gesture can get you major brownie points from the Internet. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been getting several praises after deciding to write his Twitter handle name in Kannada, for a day.
The Home Minister was in Bengaluru on Wednesday to attend the 28th Southern Zonal Council when he decided to make the 'name change' on Twitter.
The Internet has cat eyes. The change was noticed by a Twitter user Kiran Kumar, who decided to congratulate the Home minister for the gesture.
Rajnath Singh decided to thank Kumar and informed that he had deep respect for all Indian languages and while he lacked the fluency to speak them, he was nevertheless trying to learn how to write his name in other Indian languages.
Twitter decided to appreciate the Home Minister's gesture.
In case you didn't notice, India's Home Minster had his twitter handle's name in Kannada yesterday when he visited Karnataka. A very good gesture! pic.twitter.com/5YwwL52qzF
— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) September 19, 2018
Kiranji, I have deep respect for all Indian languages. Unfortunately I can’t speak most of them. So I’m trying to learn how to write my name in other Indian languages. https://t.co/oHBTY6shhU
— राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) September 19, 2018
He is the best home minister India had after liberalisation . No major riots / no terrorist attacks / proactive police . Bharat ka asli bahubali
— Raghunath (@RAGHUNATH1980) September 19, 2018
I noticed but thought might have hacked.
— Simun (@simuntweets) September 19, 2018
ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಸರ್!
Dhanyawad sir!
— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) September 19, 2018
Great gesture sir. Req you to help us get an official status to all the languages.
Govt has ignored other languages n has been only promoting Hindi at the cost of others. Its the time that all other beautiful languages of our country gets their due. #LinguisticEquality
— anant mahajan (@anantmahajan1) September 19, 2018
Sir love increased for you. Though I am not a Kannadiga but stay here. Again my respect for your brilliant gesture. @KiranKS
— Sangram Nayak (@sangramanayak) September 19, 2018
A statement of real Indian Virtue!
— Abhijeet kar (@karabhijeet_kar) September 19, 2018
Sir, we appreciate your respect towards Kannada language, proud of you sir
— Amar R (@amar2628) September 19, 2018
ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಜೀ. धन्यवाद जी.
— Praveen Vijayakumar (@Praveen_A_V) September 20, 2018
Superb gesture sir! Loved it!!!
— Mayur Manekar (@MayurManekar) September 19, 2018
These small steps like writing name is the begining....!!!
Nxt time i'm sure you will have learnt improved more in kannada..☺️
— Adarsh Hegde (@adarshdgp) September 19, 2018
