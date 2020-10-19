Everyone’s Tweeting Origin of Their Names With #MyNameIs After Senator Mocked Kamala Harris

Republican Senator David Perdue last week at a presidential rally for President Donald Trump in Georgia mocked his Senate colleague and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris by constantly mispronouncing her name.

"KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I dont know. Whatever," Perdue, who was wrapping up his remarks at an event in Macon, said while referring to Harris. The audience laughed. A spokesperson for Perdue later tried to clarify that the senator didn’t mean anything by it.

Perdue's comments have outraged a large number of Harris’ supporters and the public. While many pointed out the racical undertone attached to it, many called out the senator for bigotry. Amit Jani,who is the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Outreach Coordinator of the Biden campaign — launched the ‘My name is’ campaign.

People of colour started posting the origin of their names and also their meanings as the denounced the senator's comments.

#MyNameIs Meenakshi. I'm named after the Hindu goddess, as well as my great great grandmother. I come from a long line of strong women who taught me to be proud of my heritage and to demand respect—especially from racist white men like @sendavidperdue who are threatened by us. https://t.co/Bonzz5n3Xu — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Pramila. It comes from the Sanskrit word “prem” which means love. The name is constantly mispronounced as is my last name. I only mind that when it is done willfully and continuously. Let’s build an inclusive America. Vote #BidenHarris2020. Our vote, our power. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) October 18, 2020

Expressing their displeasure at the senator mocking Harris' name, several people also spoke on how the problematic attitude has had repurcussions before.

I've tweeted about this before and how many immigrants change their name/pronunciation due to mocking or peoples' refusal to pronounce it correctly. Learn how to say peoples' names correctly. It's part of their identity and doing so is a basic form of respect. https://t.co/jueHSZLucJ — Naomi Tweyo Nkinsi (@NNkinsi) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Kalpen. I started going by Kal Penn to help me get a job & am more than happy to give @SenDavidPerdue some tips on finding a new one of his own. https://t.co/Jeaizw4k2z — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) October 18, 2020

Former United States Attorney and lawyer also posted the meaning of his name.

#MyNameIs Mayra. And yes, I’m constantly correcting people on how to say it. But I carry it proudly as a reminder of my Mexican culture. I used to hesitate to correct ppl, but my parents did not traverse miles and cross a border for me not to stand up for myself. https://t.co/SVr7UtT4Fp — Mayra Macías (@lachicamayra) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Mayra. And yes, I’m constantly correcting people on how to say it. But I carry it proudly as a reminder of my Mexican culture. I used to hesitate to correct ppl, but my parents did not traverse miles and cross a border for me not to stand up for myself. https://t.co/SVr7UtT4Fp — Mayra Macías (@lachicamayra) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Malcolm Kenyatta. My father named me to honor the legacy of two giants in the black diaspora: Malcolm X and Jomo Kenyatta. @sendavidperdue might not care, but my name reminds me everyday the systems of discrimination we must uproot. https://t.co/vY5JwuYXbz — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 17, 2020

I’ve now had to do this multiple times because of Republicans.#MyNameIs Xochitl. It’s Aztec & means flower. My 97 year old grandfather with Alzheimer’s owned a nursery. He’s always been proud of my name bc he knows diversity is our greatest strength.https://t.co/1w8Segc9hG https://t.co/zSU380Dgx1 — Xochitl Hinojosa (@XochitlHinojosa) October 17, 2020

Indian-American Democratic fund raiser Shekar Narasimhan said his name means a Hindu God who represents a half man-half lion and exhibits courage and humanity.

#MyNameIs Shekar Narasimhan which means a Hindu god who represents a half man-half lion. Exhibits courage and humanity. My son’s name was Sidarth to symbolize Gautama Buddha, the enlightened One. We are proud Americans and can pronounce others names correctly. https://t.co/MQhNL8F35j — Shekar Narasimhan (@ShekarNara) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, after the severe backlash, Perdue’s spokesperson John Burke put out a clarification saying that the senator was just making an argument against the radical socialist agenda.

“Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it. He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she and her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing, which includes the Green New Deal,” Burke tweeted.

Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris' name, and he didn't mean anything by it. He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she and her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing, which includes the Green New Deal... (1/2) #GASen #gapol — John Burke (@JBurkeNation) October 16, 2020

However, several Twitter users called out the Republican side, calling the comment by Perdue as intentional, who pointed out that considering Harris and Perdue were colleagues and have served in the Senate for years, there was no way he didn't know the pronounciation of her name.

David knows Kamala. He knows how to pronounce her name. This is awful. https://t.co/0K5clByzBo — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 16, 2020

Perdue's Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff called out his comments.

“This kind of vile, race-baiting trash talk is what President Trump has unleashed from sitting Republican members of the Senate,” Ossoff told MSNBC last week.

This however is not the first time the Republican senator has been called out for racial issues. Earlier in July his campaign ran a social media campaign featuring Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose.

Democratic fund raiser from California Ajay Jain Bhutoria also joined the campaign, saying that Harris was attacked by Senator Perdue for her Indian name. “Please help us push back against this bigotry, will you join thousands of celebrities, elected officials and friends in all communities by tweeting or sharing #MyNameIs…,” he said.