5-MIN READ

Everyone’s Tweeting Origin of Their Names With #MyNameIs After Senator Mocked Kamala Harris

People of colour and other users also came out in large number to support Harris and slam Perdue for his comments.

Meanwhile, after the severe backlash, Perdue’s spokesperson John Burke put out a clarification saying that the senator was just making an argument against the radical socialist agenda.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Republican Senator David Perdue last week at a presidential rally for President Donald Trump in Georgia mocked his Senate colleague and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris by constantly mispronouncing her name.

"KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I dont know. Whatever," Perdue, who was wrapping up his remarks at an event in Macon, said while referring to Harris. The audience laughed. A spokesperson for Perdue later tried to clarify that the senator didn’t mean anything by it.

Perdue's comments have outraged a large number of Harris’ supporters and the public. While many pointed out the racical undertone attached to it, many called out the senator for bigotry. Amit Jani,who is the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Outreach Coordinator of the Biden campaign — launched the ‘My name is’ campaign.

People of colour started posting the origin of their names and also their meanings as the denounced the senator's comments.

Expressing their displeasure at the senator mocking Harris' name, several people also spoke on how the problematic attitude has had repurcussions before.

Former United States Attorney and lawyer also posted the meaning of his name.

Indian-American Democratic fund raiser Shekar Narasimhan said his name means a Hindu God who represents a half man-half lion and exhibits courage and humanity.

“Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it. He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she and her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing, which includes the Green New Deal,” Burke tweeted.

However, several Twitter users called out the Republican side, calling the comment by Perdue as intentional, who pointed out that considering Harris and Perdue were colleagues and have served in the Senate for years, there was no way he didn't know the pronounciation of her name.

Perdue's Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff called out his comments.

“This kind of vile, race-baiting trash talk is what President Trump has unleashed from sitting Republican members of the Senate,” Ossoff told MSNBC last week.

This however is not the first time the Republican senator has been called out for racial issues. Earlier in July his campaign ran a social media campaign featuring Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose.

Democratic fund raiser from California Ajay Jain Bhutoria also joined the campaign, saying that Harris was attacked by Senator Perdue for her Indian name. “Please help us push back against this bigotry, will you join thousands of celebrities, elected officials and friends in all communities by tweeting or sharing #MyNameIs…,” he said.


