Everything is Cake: Can You Tell Which is Real and Which is a Sweet Treat?

Hyper-realistic cakes are mind-blowingly real. At first glance, it is impossible to figure out if it is a real object or cake. At one point, these cakes gained so much popularity that they started the ‘Everything is cake’ meme and buried feet too deep in the pop culture. Natalie Sideserf, a hyper-realistic cakemaker, is creating a buzz on social media and making it immensely hard for her creation to get lost in the overabundance of content on the platform. The cakes that she makes will definitely make you question your reality with your jaw dropped for all the right reasons. She shares the cakes made by her on her Instagram. One of her jaw-dropping creations is an onion that looks too real. The outer layer is as flaky as a real onion, and netizens are losing their minds. Have a look at the cake:

One user commented, “Not going to lie, the top layer got me.” Another wrote, “No. That’s just too much. I do not believe my eyes anymore.” “I am losing my sense of reality,” wrote one user. Natalie herself shared that this cake is one of her favourites. She wrote, “This is one of my favourite cakes I have ever made. And it is an onion. Lol.” She also revealed how she made the onion skin with edible vanilla wafer paper, which was an actual show-stealer.

While some give away a minute detail of them being cake and not the actual object, some cakes are insanely detailed to a point where it looks more real than the real object itself. For example, this hairbrush, which even has hair strands on it.

Watch:

Here is a little game for you to play. Let’s see if you can guess it right. Which one do you think is real?

This image is a perfect example of how mind-boggling is the similarity between Natalie’s creations and real objects.

Natalie even makes cakes of people’s faces and characters from various shows, and all of them are impeccably detailed.

