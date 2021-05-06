Everything is Cake? This Art Director Turned Her Entire Outfit Into Cookies

The world of the bakery has certainly been revolutionised with several talented bakers and culinary artists turning anything into the cake. But one artist has shown that art can also be made on cookies. The American award-winning dessert designer Liz Joy has impressed netizens with her latest creation that showed how she turned her regular outfits into their cookie versions. An art director by profession who has worked with Hollywood studios like Warner Brothers, Netflix, Disney and more, Liz made an impeccable cookie version of her outfit in one of her latest Instagram posts. The post showed an intricately destined brown sweater, with pants and a spaghetti top.

Captioning her post, Liz wrote that for her, fashion has always held a special place because it lives a person’s experiences. She further wrote that clothing never fails to tell a unique story and keeps an almost living, breathing historical account of the lives it attires – like a wordless journal, chronicling everything from the mundane day-to-day to the most spectacular moments. Her post has garnered over 3k likes since it was shared last week. Commenting on the post,one user wrote, “Woah so beautiful! Both you and the cookies."While another user wrote, “I love your creations Liz. You always amaze me. Hi beautiful."

Liz’s post also made its way to Reddit where her creation was praised by Redditors. As one user aptly put it, “Wow I had to stare a little extra hard to figure out they really were cookies! Very nice!!” While another wrote, “Honestly didn’t even realize the left were cookies until I saw the whisk and started wondering where you got an enormous whisk.”

Replying to the encouraging comments that she received on Reddit, Liz wrote, “Thanks so very much! I like doing personal projects like this since it means I can have the inspiration pieces right in front of me. It’s a really great way to try to recreate details and textures as closely as possible.”

Liz also runs a blog where she shares her latest creations and techniques for those interested in learning this culinary art. In one of her latest blog posts, Liz showed her audience how she created hand-painted croissant cookies.

