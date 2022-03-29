'Everything Will be Fine': Ukrainian Soldier's Optimism Amid War is Ray of Hope For Future

While the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its fifth day, the world is desperately hoping for peace to gain on soon. Citizens of Ukraine and the countless people of other nationalities, who are stuck in the war-torn country, need a ray of hope for the future and that hope has come in the form of a viral video clip of a Ukrainian soldier and her heart-warming message full of optimism and hope. The video is undated and shows a female Ukrainian soldier dressed in military gear saying, “I’m still alive, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, everything will be fine. Long live Ukraine.”

The enthusiasm of women in the #UkrainianArmedForces is also on the rise and currently 36,000 women are performing their duties in the #UkraineRussiaWar.According to a recent report, the #Ukrainian Army and the people have shattered to Russian forces & Putin's dream۔#Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/s2AV7ZPIIp— Mian Mujeeb UR Rehman (@Mujeebtalks) February 28, 2022

The woman’s name is unknown, as is the video’s original source. The fearlessness and optimistic view of soldiers at the forefront of the fight have comforted the millions who have remained perturbed by the current situation as images and videos of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been circulated across the world. The video met with warm responses across the internet with many lauding the woman for her positivity even during a time of crisis.

This is simultaneously so beautiful, and just heart-wrenching. I wish her a long life, sunny days, and bird song. And a stable, safe #Ukraine. https://t.co/xeB68DMoOM— Just This Guy (@justthisguy) February 27, 2022

Glory to the Ukrainian fighters. 🇺🇸🇺🇦— Cosmopolitan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@phillips_allen1) February 28, 2022

It remind me to the song “Eli Eli” of Hanna Szenes, who left the quite of Israel to fight the Nazis…… heartbreaking song to cherish life and hope ❤️— Jonathan Lemcovich (@JonathanLemcov1) February 28, 2022

Ukrainian soldier: "I'm still alive, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, everything will be fine. Long live Ukraine" #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/omX7V3zABl— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) February 27, 2022

According to the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian defence ministry issued an order in December last year expanding the scope of conscription for women in the event of a war-like emergency. Women aged 18 to 60, who work in nearly 100 professions, are obliged to register with their local conscription office, according to the notice. Professionals from the banking industry, the media, and even restaurant workers were among those on the list.

According to a report in the Kyiv Post, women make up 15 percent of the military force in Ukraine. This percentage is likely to have risen as a result of the full military mobilization orders.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to start peace talks with delegates from Russia, however peace talks ended on Monday with no sign of concessions.

