'Everything Will Pass': This 187-Year-Old Turtle Will Give You Hope in Times of Coronavirus

The world has been unanimously fighting against the rise and spread of novel coronavirus, responsible for the spread of COVID-19.

The international health organisations are trying to curb the transmission of the virus by advocating people to stay at home and practice social distancing. With hundreds of deaths every day, a lot of us might already be wondering what's next?

Will the entire world vanish with only a few humans alive?

Well, Twitter user and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) member Parveen Kaswan shared a positive message, a message of hope, amid the chaos. He posted two pictures of a 187-year-old turtle, one from 1886 and another from 2019, with a message that everything will pass.

Meet Jonathan, oldest known living terrestrial animal in the world. Came to life in 1832 & currently 187 years old. He has lived through WW1 & WW2, Russian Revolution, saw seven monarchs on British throne, and 39 US presidents. Face says 'everything will pass' including #Corona.

“Meet Jonathan, oldest known living terrestrial animal in the world. Came to life in 1832 & currently 187 years old. He has lived through WW1 & WW2, Russian Revolution, saw seven monarchs on British throne, and 39 US presidents. Face says ‘everything will pass’ including #Corona.”

While the turtles usually have a long life expectancy, this tweet gives us hopes in the difficult times by living through various tough phases throughout the world.

Indeed, the turtle, living for ages now, is proof to the fact that bad time also passes by, just like good times. To keep yourself and the loved ones safe, practice social distancing whenever you step out. Try to stay back home and practice self-quarantine as much as possible.