Everything You Need to Know About Mountain Pose or 'Tadasana' in Yoga

Mountain yoga pose traditionally known as "Tadasana", brings a sense of calm to the mind and body of the practitioner. Practising the posture with deep and even breath will relieve stress and develop concentration.

Step-by-Step Guide



1. Stand barefoot with legs and feet joined together while breathing steadily. Firm your thigh muscles and slightly bend the knees forward, then straighten them to loosen up any joints. Focus on the present moment and draw awareness inward.

2. Remember not to harden the lower belly as you press and lift the toes to spread them apart. Bring them back down on the ground one at a time. Focus on the arches of the ankles when you lift them.

3. Imagine a line of energy passing through the tailbone of your body as you lengthen it. Stand with feet approximately six inches apart if finding trouble balancing,

4. As you go up, lift your chest up and out, push back shoulder blades and broaden across the collarbones.

5. Lift the back of your thighs, but release your hips keeping even with the centerline of the body along with ears, shoulders and ankles.

6. Feel your neck elongating in the process and do not forget to breathe smooth and even. You will feel your spine lengthen through, when you exhale maintaining the posture correctly at the same time.

7. Breathe in and elevate the toes as you try to balance your body weight on the heels. Stretch shoulders, arms and chest upwards, feeling the stretch from head to feet.

Beginner's Tip



- If you stand with your inner feet slightly apart you may improve your balance in this pose.

- You can also gradually increase the duration of this asana, repeating 2 or 3 times.

Benefits



- It helps in correcting posture and improves overall balance of the body.

- Thighs, knees, and ankles become robust and flexible and the spine also becomes agile.

- It firms abdomen and hips and helps in gaining control over muscular movements.

- It regulates the respiratory, nervous and digestive system.

