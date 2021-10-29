BuzzCut is News18’s new series where we break down a recent trend on the Internet and delve deep into Internet-culture to understand why it’s causing a stir on the Internet.

It’s almost the end of October, which means it’s time for candies, costumes, and spooky parties as Halloween falls this weekend. Yes, it’s mostly celebrated in the US and some European countries, but Indians have over the years given in to the craze of this “fun" festival. While the whole month has been full of Halloween-inspired memes and discussions (Popularly known as Spooktober on the Internet if you’re wondering), Halloween is incomplete without a good binge session of horror movies. If you have a thing for horror movies, then there are high chances that you have already made a list of movies you will binge on this weekend. However, having a list of movies for something special always comes in handy. You might be thinking that this will be another boring list of stuff like ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Get Out’, which are great, to be honest, but no, let just take this as a blast from the past of those classic horror flicks we used to watch when we (at least some of us) were “kids". Also before we start with the list, it would definitely be great to get a little knowledge about why do we have that “thing for horror movies."

WHY DO PEOPLE LOVE HORROR MOVIES?

It is believed that humans basically seek cheap thrills while watching a horror movie. In fact, according to RTE, horror films allow us to experience heightened experience in a safer environment, similar to amusement park rides. Researcher Matthew Hudson said in a study that “our brains are continuously anticipating and preparing us for action in response to threat, and horror movies exploit this expertly to enhance our excitement."

“20 people have died in this house”Families in horror movies: pic.twitter.com/jdCWTMM9Ny — (@Heisdudu) October 28, 2021

Now that we are a little more aware of the science behind our fondness for ghosts and monsters on screen, let us take a look at some horror films from our childhood days that can still send a chill down our spine.

THE CHANGELING

Following the death of his wife and daughter in a car crash, a professional pianist moves into a ramshackle mansion and gets dragged into a decades-long mystery of a spirit in the house. George C. Scott gave an impressive performance in the 1980 film that used to stay in the minds of people long after they had finished watching it.

This is why I absolutely ❤ watching this superb epic classic #HorrorMovie so very much #TheChangeling booooooooo y'all pic.twitter.com/IDgntt7U4p— Reigns HorrorFreak (@theloveguru619) October 26, 2021

THE OMEN

The Richard Donner film gave a sneak-peek into why you should never switch your stillborn baby at birth with an unknown living child. While the film was terrifying to watch, the real-life events surrounding the 1976 film make it more horrifying for a rewatch after all these years.

THE EXORCIST III

The first exorcist film might have been a huge success to this date, but very few people regard that as truly scary. On the other hand, this 1990 part of the series has more “scary" elements. In fact, one of the jump scares of this 1990 film can give any of the modern greats a run for their money. The particular scene inside the psychiatric ward used to give nightmares to kids back in the day.

I defy anyone to watch The Exorcist 3 and find a better jump scare than the one it has pic.twitter.com/IkPn6nVnrS— David Hernandez (@rhcpstan95) October 28, 2021

THE EVIL DEAD

While there have been many parts and remakes, the original Evil Dead of 1981 remains a classic and the scariest. The “friends going to a cabin in the woods and hell breaking loose" probably originated from this film. The corpse and gore parts were too impressive when you consider that no CGI was used in the film. And just like ‘The Omen’, there are real-life incidents related to the film that makes it worthy for a rewatch.

This is the part in The Evil Dead when you find out this movie is not fucking around lol. Everyone viscerally reacts to this scene. It's still brutal even by today's standards. pic.twitter.com/UOnoGB74bK— jason almenas (@striderno9) October 28, 2021

Director Sam Raimi had said in an interview that a grandmother, mother, and daughter used to live in the cabin. One night, the daughter was scared due to lightning and ran up to her mother’s bed, only to discover that she was dead. She then ran up to her grandmother and found her to be dead as well. Horrified, she ran out into the woods screaming and knocked on a farmer family’s home nearby. They took her in and nobody lived in the cabin after that. According to Mental Floss, after that incident, the girl used to wander in the woods whenever there used to be a thunderstorm.

THE SHINING

It is hard to ignore this film cause, haven’t we all watched this film when we were kids and got scared? Jack Nicholson was devilishly evil (if that can be considered a legit description) in this 1980 Stanley Kubrick film. Just like all good horror movies, this too was based on true events, more specifically on Colorado’s Stanley Hotel.

The Shining (1980). This movie never got me scared but it's SO good! Shelley Duvall you deserved better treatment though pic.twitter.com/IxNPuEH4P7— Luz Tapia Art (@luztapiaart) October 21, 2021

While the hotel, which had opened around the beginning of the last century, still runs to this day, there have been multiple reports of unexplained noises and sightings of figures, according to Screenrant.

Me during my Halloween movies binge: pic.twitter.com/opJwA5Rl0Y— (@Korbonite) October 21, 2021

Now that you have got your throwback horror movie list, the only thing left as we approach October 31 is to wish you a ‘Happy Binging" this Halloween.

