'Evil' Memes Reimagining Everything Good as Wicked is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Some men just want to watch the world burn, and here’s presenting exhibit A: social media users have collectively come up with a meme template to subvert everything good in the world. These “evil" memes recast everything — from your favourite actors to musicians to philosophers- into their subverted version. For the most part, the result looks slightly unhinged; in some rare cases, it’s somewhat wholesome. The memes, true to character, subvert the colour scheme of the photos being used and cast them in photo negatives. The actual events- whether it’s Taylor Swift’s song lyrics, Martin Luther King’s rousing speech, or even Kanye interrupting Taylor’s VMAs speech- are overturned to give rise to an “evil" version. For instance, Taylor’s album ‘Red’ becomes ‘Blue’, MLK’s ‘dream’ becomes a ‘nightmare’, One Direction’s ‘what makes you beautiful’ becomes ‘what makes you ugly’, to name a few. ‘Evil BTS’ has emerged as a tough contender in the trend, with this version of the celebrated K-pop band trending on Twitter at one point. Among worthy opponents were evil Taylor Swift, evil Kanye, evil One Direction and countless other honourable mentions. Check out some of the most popular ‘evil’ memes here.

The evil meta cracks me up way too much! pic.twitter.com/zhYNlD70gR— Sly (@SlyFoxHound) October 16, 2021

A thread on evil bts : cos tl gone mad pic.twitter.com/NXuaM2v9x7— ASH⁷ currently crying over vmin (@lovelyjubbly_77) October 17, 2021

Miley Cyrus cast herself in the evil meme trend.

EVIL MILEY SAID SEE YOU NEVER pic.twitter.com/2ZsyqjZOwu— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 17, 2021

evil beatles be like i wanna break your hand pic.twitter.com/9BMNk7dU2p— lily 🕸 mostly ia (@Ietitdown) October 18, 2021

Evil Taylor Swift be like: pic.twitter.com/ceGDEyY4RK— sermix (@imomamac) October 18, 2021

evil harry styles be like pic.twitter.com/4HvJJd2UhP— nuxa:) (@Nuxa_28) October 17, 2021

The evil BTS trend is really soul-sapping. Maybe human beings are a sadistic bunch, after all.

Just woke up to Evil BTS trend… pic.twitter.com/CbSTvgqGUC— ʟᴘᴇᴛᴜɴɪᴀ⁷ (@pARMYdVw7) October 18, 2021

hoping on the trend 😌evil bts : pic.twitter.com/myizYhG3ZR— vivi⁷ (@NAMULUVRE) October 18, 2021

Even Karl Marx was not spared. ‘The Capitalist Manifesto’, anyone?

Evil Karl Marx and his latest work, The Capitalist Manifesto pic.twitter.com/927YgG72ou— Dank Left (@LaterCapitalism) October 18, 2021

evil karl marx be like drop some money pic.twitter.com/OkJlI3V87Y— jour | STREAM MY EP 🐸🍬🏠 (@jourbby) October 16, 2021

As per internet meme database ‘Know your meme’, the image macro template of ‘Evil x Be Like’ started out in September this year, on Facebook, but gained momentum across iFunny from the beginning of October. According to the website, the first such evil meme was one on Martin Luther King’s famous ‘I had a dream’ speech. It was shared on Facebook page Pains of Hell Wellness Clinic on September 12 this year. It spread into iFunny and Reddit. Now, Twitter and Instagram have caught on with their own comically unhinged versions of the meme. Some would say this is why we can’t have nice things. The saving grace is that these memes are morbidly funny and have kept many evil memers engaged for a while now.

