'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged to power, a section of Twitteratti on Thursday created a new acronym for the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) -- "Everyone Voted Modi" -- and made it go viral.
File image by PTI.
"EVM = Everyone Voted Modi for Central and for YS Jagan in Andhra Pradesh," tweeted one user.
Another user tweeted: "Yes Narendra Modi Won Because Of EVM (Everyone Voted Modi)."
EVM - Everyone Voted Modi Ji. People know what is best for them n country. Many Congratulations #ModiAaGaya— Ritesh Anand (@Ritzansh) May 23, 2019
EVM has worked,— Sanjay Baweja (@sanbaweja) May 23, 2019
Everyone Voted Modi
EVM 2019 means Everyone Voted Modi in 2019— Jyotikant J S (@JyotikantJs) May 23, 2019
EVM stands for Everyone Voted Modi and Lotus blossomed pan Bharat for Modi. pic.twitter.com/dMPG6EvDI2— Nitin (@BanjoNitin28) May 23, 2019
Opposition has great problem for EVM as for them EVM means ... Everyone Voted Modi ... #ElectionResults2019— ଭଡାଟିଆ ପ୍ର: ଡଃ ବଡ ସାର୍ (@srrashmi1) May 23, 2019
Everyone Voted Modi :) pic.twitter.com/85wReSugVR— Amrita Bhinder (Chowkidar) (@amritabhinder) May 23, 2019
Congress lost due to #EVM— Hena Prasun (@Hena19) May 23, 2019
EVM stands for “Everyone Voted Modi”. pic.twitter.com/hW7aIBnrre
FINALLLLLY I UNDERSTOOD WHAT EVM IS!!— Chowkidar Prashant Jain Bhutoria↙️ (@Bhutoria) May 23, 2019
THE MEANING OF EVM IS
" EVERYONE VOTED MODI "
#EVM Means— Deepak (@ndknair) May 23, 2019
E - Everyone
V - Voted
M - Modi
#Verdict2019 #Modiphirse #ElectionResults2019— Sneha Mishra (@Sneha61689589) May 23, 2019
Everyone voted modi pic.twitter.com/WiSQ01zrXV
EVM:- everyone voted modi I love this fullform..— Chowkidar Reva Kulkarni 1714 (@KulRev) May 23, 2019
EVM = Everyone Voted Modi— Chowkidar Kunal Shukal ✌ (@Kunal_Shukal) May 23, 2019
The Election Commission had earlier dismissed claims by Opposition parties that EVMs were being moved around in the days ahead of the counting of votes.
It also rejected allegations of discrepancies at the strong rooms where the EVMs have been kept prior to the election results.
A delegation of 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission earlier this week, demanding that VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips should be counted before the commencement of counting of votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
They had also demanded matching of all VVPAT slips with the EVMs in an Assembly segment in case of a discrepancy in random matching.
(With IANS inputs)
