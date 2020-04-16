BUZZ

'Evolution Happening Fast'? A Monkey Captured Flying Kite amid Lockdown in This Viral Video

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Posted on Twitter, a monkey can be seen positioned on top of a terrace and ‘flying’ a kite. Soon, he pulls the string down to get the kite in his hands.

Remember how in the Hollywood movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes, an ape gets human-like thinking ability? And eventually he realizes they are being oppressed by the humans and then leads a rebellion against human beings.

Along the lines of this sci-fi invasion movie, a monkey was seen to be taking over a material possession of human beings. This time, it was a kite.

Posted on Twitter, a monkey can be seen positioned on top of a terrace and ‘flying’ a kite. Soon, he pulls the string down to get the kite in his hands.

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on his Twitter account. In the caption, he wrote, “Evolution happening fast due to lockdown. Monkey flying a kite.” He reiterated, “Yes, it is a monkey for sure”.


One user wrote, “Rise of the planet of the apes – RELOADED”, while another said, “Can’t even imagine that a monkey can fly a kite”.

“While Monkeys are flying kites, humans are in the caves. This is what Nature does to restore normalcy as part of its cleansing act I am waiting for butterflies to sit on my hand to mark the end of corona.” Read another comment on the thread.

Here are some other reactions to the unique clip.



Nanda is famous for posting several unseen glimpses from the world of animals regularly on his Twitter account. Twitterati look forward to his posts. In an earlier tweet, Nanda posted a video showing the mating dance of a bird species called Hooded Grebe.


