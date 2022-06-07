Evolutionary Trees to Classify Organisms May Not be Accurate, Claims Study

Scientists have noted in a latest research that comparing anatomy to determine evolutionary trees rather than gene sequences may not be an accurate method. An evolutionary tree is essentially a diagram that represents the relationships of organisms. It groups species based on similar characteristics as well as their differences.

In the study, published in the Nature journal, scientists compared evolutionary trees which were created using morphology with those made using molecular data for the first time. By making use of genetic (molecular) data, biologists were able to come up with evolutionary relationships of species in a faster and cheaper way. This method often showed that many organisms that were thought to be closely linked actually belonged to completely different branches of the tree.

Scientists compared the two evolutionary trees and mapped them based on their geographical location. They concluded that the grouping of organisms done using the molecular trees turned out to be more accurate than the grouping done using morphological trees.

This, according to the scientists, meant that most of the evolutionary trees that people relied upon were misleading.

Explaining the findings, Matthew Wills, professor of Evolutionary Paleobiology at the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, said, “For over a hundred years, we’ve been classifying organisms according to how they look and are put together anatomically, but molecular data often tells us a rather different story.”

Wills added that their study has proven that if evolutionary trees of animals are built on the basis of molecular data, it syncs better with their geographical distribution. “Where things live—their biogeography—is an important source of evolutionary evidence that was familiar to Darwin and his contemporaries,” Wills said.

Elucidating further, the scientist highlighted that animals like elephants, aardvarks, swimming mates, and tiny elephant shrews belong to the branch of mammal evolution even when they look and live differently.

In the molecular trees, these animals have been put under a group called Afrotheria. Wills said this is because they all come from the African continent and hence “the group matches the biogeography”. The study also shed light on convergent evolution and biologists concluded that it is more common than previously thought.

Wills said that evolution keeps re-inventing things and comes up with a similar solution when a problem arises in any part of the tree. “It means that convergent evolution has been fooling us—even the cleverest evolutionary biologists and anatomists—for over 100 years,” he added.

