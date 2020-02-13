'Eww!' Aussie Kid Eating Two Flies during a Live Show has Left People in Utter Disgust

The world, as we know, has people, who eat a lot of strange stuff — flies are, however, not one of them. Thus, when a live interview of an Australian family was shown on television, people were not surprisingly disgusted as a smiling youngster was seen casually eating not one, but two flies.

During the interview, two flies crawled across the face of the boy, who did not want the insects away, but rather ate them.

According to a report in Unilad, the boy and three other people, presumably his parents and sibling were being interviewed by Australian TV show The Project when he ate the flies.

During the segment, the first fly can be seen crawling across the boy's left cheek and as he edges closer to his lips, he casually licks it up. Moments later, another fly lands on his cheek, meeting the same end.

One eagle-eyed social media user was spotted the strange moment and posted it on Twitter and needless to say, it quickly went viral.

Kid eats two flies on live TV. pic.twitter.com/PRfAizwxSO — Eric Weiss (@ZombieRiot) February 9, 2020

One person wrote, "OK, so that kid is a lizard person in disguise," while another posted, "Imagine becoming a legend at such a young age, knowing all life is downhill from there".

"Must have been born and raised by frogs," posted a third.

Lives for the Master. pic.twitter.com/6gwcOJChLj — Chris Pestacchi (@ChrisPestacchi) February 9, 2020

According to the report, The Project is a current affairs show where the family is seen talking about the much-needed downpour that recently hit Australia.

