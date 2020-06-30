Ex-AIR Artiste Sings in Knee-deep Water as Assam Reels in Flood, Wins Praise for Spreading Cheer

Amid ravaging heavy rains and subsequent floods in Assam, a former artiste of the All India Radio has brought cheer through his music. continues to reel under heavy rains and floods, a 71-year-old hailing from Dibrugarh, a town in Upper Assam, is spreading hope and positivity through music.

Seventy one-year-old Syed Saadulla, a musician and former AIR artiste, has won praise on social media after a video of him singing an Assamese classic song in knee-deep water was shared on the Internet.

The song Luitor Boliya Baan is originally sung by Jayanata Hazarika and was penned by Bhupen Hazarika in 1968 and talks about one's emotions for the Brahmaputra.

Saadulla is being praised for bringing cheer to people as Assam grapples with floods as well as surging cases of Covid-19.

Over a million people have been affected in the rain-related incidents. Till Sunday, Assam's 23 districts were affected by the flood, which has now spread to 25 districts, hitting 13.2 lakh people, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in its daily bulletin.

The ASDMA said that with the fresh deaths, the state's flood toll has risen to 22. The number of people affected till Sunday was nearly 9.3 lakh. The ASDMA in its daily bulletin said among the four lives lost on Monday are two from Dibrugarh, and one each in Barpeta and Goalpara.

