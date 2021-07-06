Ex-Gujarat Officer Claims To Be Lord Vishnu's Avatar, Demands Gratuity

Former Gujarat government officer Rameshchandra Fefar, known for claiming to be the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is back in news and this time he has threatened the state government. Fefar was recently granted premature retirement from the water resources department due to his long-term absence from the office following his incarnation claims. According to him, he is the Kalki avatar of Lord Vishnu who rules Satyug (the age of truth when humanity was governed by gods). On July 1, the Rajkot resident wrote a letter to the secretary of the department in which he complained that he did not receive his salary and gratuity yet. He wrote that the “demons sitting in the government” have been harassing him by withholding his Rs 16 lakh gratuity and salary of one year amounting to another Rs 16 lakh.

In the letter also he threatened the government of bringing severe drought on earth with his “divine powers” this year if his salary and gratuity are not released immediately.

Fefar used to work as the superintendent engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency of Gujarat’s Water Resources Department at its Vadodara office. The agency looks after the resettlement and rehabilitation of families affected by the Narmada dam project. However, he had not been going to the office for long. In 2018 he had attended office for just 16 days in eight months. When he was served a show-cause notice for the same, he claimed he could not go to the office since he was conducting a “penance” to “change the global conscience”.

Responding to his threats, the secretary of the water resources department, M K Jadav, said Fefar is asking for a salary even without working for so long. According to him, he should be paid since he was working to bring rain to the earth. Jadav said that Fefar’s “gratuity is under process”.

According to the secretary, when Fefar first claimed to be an incarnation, an inquiry was made. He informed the media that usually the one “facing inquiry does not get premature retirement”. However, looking at his “mental condition”, his case was considered “special” and the government approved the “premature retirement”.

